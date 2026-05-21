Tallinn, Estonia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2026) - Aithor, an Estonia-based AI writing technology company, today announced the launch of its Humanizer API, a business-focused solution designed for teams and organizations that use AI-assisted writing in content production workflows.





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The Aithor Humanizer API allows businesses to integrate text humanization capabilities into internal systems, editorial pipelines, and content automation tools. The API is intended for organizations working with large volumes of AI-assisted drafts, including SEO teams, content marketing teams, publishers, agencies, SaaS companies, ecommerce brands, and digital marketing departments.

The launch addresses the growing use of AI-assisted writing in professional content operations, where teams often need to adapt draft content for readability, brand voice, tone, style, and publishing requirements before publication. Teams can also review Aithor's AI Detector API documentation to better understand related API resources for AI content analysis.

Aithor's Humanizer API supports use cases across SEO content production, content marketing, copywriting, editorial workflows, product descriptions, website content, blogs, newsletters, and large-scale publishing operations. According to Aithor's API materials, the solution includes model customization, workflow integration options, and direct support for teams implementing the API into existing tools.

"Many businesses already rely on AI-assisted workflows for content production. With the Aithor API, we want to help teams scale that process while keeping content readable, adaptable, and aligned with their publishing goals," said Alex Guyden, Head of SEO at Aithor.

The API is designed for B2B integrations and uses API-key authentication. Aithor's AI Humanizer API documentation identifies a humanization endpoint for processing text and returning a revised output, with request parameters and usage limits documented for implementation teams.

Businesses interested in API access can review the API information through Aithor's website, contact the company for onboarding and support, and visit the platform directly at https://platform.aithor.com/.

About Aithor

Aithor is an Estonia-based AI writing technology company focused on developing tools that support information gathering, writing clarity, editing, and responsible AI-assisted content creation. The company's platform includes writing, detection, humanization, paraphrasing, grammar, and citation-related tools for users working with research, writing, and content development.

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Source: AMRYTT MEDIA