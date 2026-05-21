Glice AG: Glice Installs 100m² Synthetic Ice Rink at 2026 IIHF World Championship Fribourg Fan Zone

Siss eco-ice manufacturer Glice hosts fans at the Official Fan Zone in Place Georges-Python until May 31st

FRIBOURG, Switzerland, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glice, the Swiss leader in premium synthetic ice, today announced the launch of its 100m² zero-energy skating activation at the heart of the ongoing 2026 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship. Strategically located at Place Georges-Python 1, the professional-grade rink serves as a primary hub for international fans, demonstrating how elite hockey and sustainability go hand-in-hand by requiring zero water or electricity for the duration of the tournament.





At a Glance:

Location: Place Georges-Python 1, 1700 Fribourg, Switzerland

Place Georges-Python 1, 1700 Fribourg, Switzerland Dates: May 01-31, 2026.

May 01-31, 2026. Rink Size: 100m² of Glice's latest technology.

100m² of Glice's latest technology. Access: Free for fans of all skill levels.

The rink uses Glice's breakthrough surface-the same technology showcased by the NHL at SportsInnovation 2026. These self-lubricating panels require no water or electricity, offering an eco-friendly alternative to refrigerated ice with friction levels comparable to real ice.

"Becoming an Official Partner of our home country's host city is a milestone," said Viktor Meier, CEO of Glice. "Fribourg is creating a personal, accessible fan experience. Our zero-energy rink fits that vision by bringing hockey directly to fans without the need for permanent infrastructure or refrigeration."

The Fribourg installation reinforces Glice's role in elite hockey. The company's surfaces are currently used by several hockey clubs, such as HC Davos, and have been featured at the House of Switzerland during the Winter Olympics in February. By eliminating the need for cooling, Glice enables professional-grade skating in any environment.

About Glice: Headquartered in Switzerland, Glice is the global leader in eco-friendly synthetic ice. Its solutions are installed in over 100 countries, supporting professional hockey training, Olympic-level events, and public fan activations. Learn more at glice.com .

About the 2026 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship: The 89th IIHF World Championship takes place in Zurich and Fribourg, Switzerland, from May 15 to 31, 2026. Fribourg's BCF Arena will host 30 matches, featuring teams including Canada, Sweden, and Czechia.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d3445321-77dc-41b5-b57e-7fec644738d8

Luka Lidecke Marketing Manager +34 644107556 luka.lidecke@glice.com