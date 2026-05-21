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PR Newswire
21.05.2026 08:48 Uhr
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Trade Nation Co-Founds The Bahamas Institute of Forex and CFD Issuers to Support Industry Collaboration

Global CFD Broker Trade Nation joins Pepperstone and Capital.com to establish a formal industry body committed to best practice, regulatory dialogue, and sustainable growth across The Bahamas' maturing financial services sector.

NASSAU, The Bahamas, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trade Nation, the global CFD provider, is pleased to announce its role as a founding member of The Bahamas Institute of Forex and CFD Issuers (BIFCI). The newly established, not-for-profit industry body brings together licensed forex and CFD firms operating under the regulatory framework of The Bahamas, providing a unified voice for the sector and a platform through which members can engage constructively with the Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB) to promote best practices, transparency, and robust compliance standards.

BIFCI is formally established and operational, governed by an Executive Committee drawn from its founding member firms: Trade Nation, Pepperstone, and Capital.com. The Institute is built upon five core pillars - industry collaboration, regulatory dialogue, standards and conduct, education, and reputation - and is now open to applications from all licensed Forex and CFD issuers in The Bahamas.

A Commitment to Elevated Standards of Compliance and Client Protection

Richard Nathan, Chief Executive Officer at Trade Nation in The Bahamas, said:

"The Bahamas is a key financial hub that has seen exceptional growth in CFD providers becoming licensed here. It makes sense to join forces with other firms so that we can all speak with one voice to the benefit of our clients and the industry at large. BIFCI has been set up to encourage and promote high standards of market practice and compliance, so that we can support a fair and transparent trading environment. We are delighted to have established this alongside other leading brands and welcome new members to join this not-for-profit organisation."

Richard Nathan, who relocated with his family from London to Nassau in 2023 to lead Trade Nation's expansion in the region - drawing on his experience within the firm's FCA-regulated entity - reflects the operational presence and local infrastructure that BIFCI seeks to encourage among its member firms. Trade Nation's Nassau office maintains dedicated teams across compliance, dealing, customer support, and payments, demonstrating the type of substantive operational commitment and local engagement BIFCI aims to promote throughout the sector.

A Maturing Regulatory Environment Built on Consumer Protection

BIFCI's establishment reflects confidence in the strength and maturity of the Bahamian regulatory framework for financial services. The SCB's introduction of the CFD Rules in 2020 brought with it a suite of consumer protection measures - including negative balance protection, mandatory margin close-outs, limits on marketing incentives, and a leverage cap of 200:1 - bringing the jurisdiction more closely in line with recognised international consumer protection standards applicable in a number of established financial centres. BIFCI's role is to support the continued development of the sector by encouraging a strong culture of compliance, promoting responsible business practices, and providing a collaborative forum for industry engagement and dialogue.

Building Local Expertise and Long-Term Industry Capacity

Capacity building is a foundational pillar of BIFCI's mission. A sustainable industry must create local expertise, meaningful employment opportunities, and structured knowledge transfer over time. The Bahamas benefits from a well-educated workforce with a wealth of experience in legal, compliance, banking, and client-facing roles - a talent pool that BIFCI is committed to engaging and preparing for careers within the growing CFD sector.

To this end, BIFCI has already begun developing an "Introduction to CFDs" course in partnership with a well-established education provider, which will be brought to market in the near future. Designed to bridge knowledge gaps for those in service provision, adjacent industries, and individuals looking to begin a career in the sector, the course underlines BIFCI's commitment to investing in the jurisdiction's long-term human capital.

Open for Membership

BIFCI is now open to applications from all licensed Forex and CFD issuers operating in The Bahamas. Firms that share a commitment to industry-leading standards of governance, operational conduct, and client protection are encouraged to apply and become part of a collective effort to shape the future of the industry in the region.

For further information about BIFCI membership, please visit: https://www.bifci.com/

About Trade Nation

Trade Nation is a global CFD and spread betting provider regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK, the Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB), the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) in South Africa, and the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in the Seychelles. Trade Nation is committed to providing a fair, transparent, and client-focused trading environment across all jurisdictions in which it operates.

W:?https://tradenation.com/

T:?https://twitter.com/itstradenation

L:?https://www.linkedin.com/company/itstradenation/

About BIFCI

The Bahamas Institute of Forex and CFD Issuers (BIFCI) is a not-for-profit industry body representing licensed Forex and CFD firms operating under the regulatory framework of The Bahamas. Founded by Trade Nation, Pepperstone, and Capital.com, BIFCI is governed by an Executive Committee and operates across five pillars: industry collaboration, regulatory dialogue, standards and conduct, education, and reputation. BIFCI does not perform any regulatory or supervisory function and operates independently of the SCB.

W: https://www.bifci.com/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/trade-nation-co-founds-the-bahamas-institute-of-forex-and-cfd-issuers-to-support-industry-collaboration-302778175.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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