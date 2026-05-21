The co-founder and former managing partner of Nohup (acquired by Havas Group in 2021) will lead the development of the artificial intelligence infrastructure that integrates first-party and third-party data, powering the platform delivered with Postel and Microsoft to Italian SMEs and the platform with the DV360 offering for global media agencies.

Audiencerate Ltd, one of the few globally certified Google Customer Match Upload Partners and a Microsoft IP Co-sell certified partner with MACC eligibility, today announced the appointment of Riccardo Fabbri as Chief Technology Officer. The appointment marks a phase of dual expansion: the Audiencerate-Postel-Microsoft platform for Italian SMEs, and the Data platform integrated with Google DV360 for Agencies and Data Providers both evolving toward a model that natively leverages first-party and third-party data through AI and machine learning.

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Riccardo Fabbri, Chief Technology Officer of Audiencerate Ltd. Co-founder and former managing partner of Nohup, recognized by the Financial Times among Europe's leading firms in the sector (2021 and 2022) and acquired by the Havas Group in August 2021. Leads the AI-driven phase of Audiencerate's independent Customer Match infrastructure.

A profile built on twenty years of digital transformation

Fabbri brings to Audiencerate over two decades of experience in software development and cloud architectures. Co-founder in 2004 of Nohup, a digital consultancy in cloud-native development, he led the company to Financial Times recognition among Europe's leading firms in the sector for two consecutive years (2021 and 2022). In August 2021 Nohup was acquired by the Havas Group, bringing its 30 professionals across Milan, Turin, and Udine into Havas CX. The distinctive trait of Fabbri's path is engineering rigor, attention to privacy, and deep knowledge of media operational workflows an essential asset within the European framework of AI Act, GDPR, and the Italian Consumer Code.

The AI-driven leap for SMEs and Agencies

Under Fabbri's leadership, Audiencerate will accelerate on two parallel tracks. On the SME front, AI and machine learning enable continuous model learning, predictive modeling (propensity scoring, lookalike, CLV) and self-optimization of budget and bid management. On the agency front, advertisers' first-party data serves as seed for lookalike and propensity models enriched with third-party signals: an audience that combines 1P relevance with 3P scale, compliant with privacy and cookie ecosystem evolution.

Statements

"Riccardo's entry is the missing piece," said Gianluca Leotta, President of Audiencerate. "A technologist-entrepreneur who took Nohup to a European exit, lived inside the international media agency world, and knows the technical grammar of our trajectory exactly. It is a long-term choice, consistent with the patrimonial and industrial vision we have always had for this project."

"Audiencerate has built over the years a unique technological asset: a Data Provider position native to both Google and Microsoft ecosystems, with certifications and partnerships that very few companies can claim," said Riccardo Fabbri. "The project is both challenging and exciting. On one side, bringing this infrastructure to millions of Italian SMEs through Postel and Microsoft. On the other, evolving the DV360 offering by drawing on twenty years alongside media agencies: trading desks need models that intelligently fuse first-party and third-party data, while pursuing the automation and scale needed to recover margins the market no longer recognizes as it once did. This is the kind of engineering challenge that resonates with my path as a founder and entrepreneur."

About Audiencerate

Audiencerate Ltd, headquartered in London with offices in Italy and the United States, specializes in data activation, audience intelligence, and AI-driven marketing. Google Customer Match Upload Partner (December 2025), Google Data Provider since 2012, Microsoft IP Co-sell Eligible MACC Eligible. NEXI is the company's flagship enterprise client in Italy.

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