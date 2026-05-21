Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 21.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nach dem Tungsten-Schock: Startet hier jetzt die nächste große US-Critical-Minerals-Story?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.05.2026 09:06 Uhr
169 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ANBC to present Latin American experiences with AI in credit analysis at the ACCIS conference in Austria

Panel to discuss the use of AI in risk analysis, debt recovery, financial inclusion and data governance

VIENNA, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Credit Bureaus (ANBC) will participate in the Annual Conference of the Association of Consumer Credit Information Suppliers (ACCIS) on 21st and 22nd May in Vienna, Austria, with a presentation on applications of Artificial Intelligence in the credit information sector. The organization's chief executive, Elias Sfeir, will be part of the panel "Smart Use of Artificial Intelligence in Credit Information", focused on discussing experiences with case studies of the technology's implementation in the sector.

In addition to Elias, participants include Júlia Kössner, head of the KSV1870 Group's Innovation Lab; Mürsel Tasgin, head of AI at KKB; and Natalia Shchelovanova, global leader of Open Innovation and Ecosystem at CRIF.

During the panel, ANBC will present experiences from Brazil and other Latin American countries in risk analysis, credit granting, debt recovery and financial education. Among the cases presented is the use of an automated system designed for micro and small enterprises. The tool provides support for credit analysis, approval, limit setting and financial guidance for a total of 22.5 million Brazilian businesses.

The organization will also share findings relating to the automation of predictive models. The use of AI has reduced development time from four weeks to two to five days, whilst cutting modelling costs by 66%. Another example involves AI applications in debt recovery strategies. Machine learning tools have contributed to an increase of up to 10% in the average recovery rates recorded by financial institutions.

In the area of financial education, the presentation includes a natural language app for accessing financial content and guidance. According to data used by the organization, 38% of Brazilians already use AI daily for queries related to their financial lives. Among the main uses are financial planning, account management and household budgeting.

"The evolution of AI applied to credit involves operational gains, cost reduction, improved customer experience and expanded access to financial services. This process also requires governance structures, team development and an organizational culture aligned with the operation, always taking the human factor into account. The intelligence is artificial and the consciousness is human," says Elias Sfeir.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/anbc-to-present-latin-american-experiences-with-ai-in-credit-analysis-at-the-accis-conference-in-austria-302776830.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.