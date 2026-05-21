ANBC to present Latin American experiences with AI in credit analysis at the ACCIS conference in Austria

Panel to discuss the use of AI in risk analysis, debt recovery, financial inclusion and data governance

VIENNA, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Credit Bureaus (ANBC) will participate in the Annual Conference of the Association of Consumer Credit Information Suppliers (ACCIS) on 21st and 22nd May in Vienna, Austria, with a presentation on applications of Artificial Intelligence in the credit information sector. The organization's chief executive, Elias Sfeir, will be part of the panel "Smart Use of Artificial Intelligence in Credit Information", focused on discussing experiences with case studies of the technology's implementation in the sector.

In addition to Elias, participants include Júlia Kössner, head of the KSV1870 Group's Innovation Lab; Mürsel Tasgin, head of AI at KKB; and Natalia Shchelovanova, global leader of Open Innovation and Ecosystem at CRIF.

During the panel, ANBC will present experiences from Brazil and other Latin American countries in risk analysis, credit granting, debt recovery and financial education. Among the cases presented is the use of an automated system designed for micro and small enterprises. The tool provides support for credit analysis, approval, limit setting and financial guidance for a total of 22.5 million Brazilian businesses.

The organization will also share findings relating to the automation of predictive models. The use of AI has reduced development time from four weeks to two to five days, whilst cutting modelling costs by 66%. Another example involves AI applications in debt recovery strategies. Machine learning tools have contributed to an increase of up to 10% in the average recovery rates recorded by financial institutions.

In the area of financial education, the presentation includes a natural language app for accessing financial content and guidance. According to data used by the organization, 38% of Brazilians already use AI daily for queries related to their financial lives. Among the main uses are financial planning, account management and household budgeting.

"The evolution of AI applied to credit involves operational gains, cost reduction, improved customer experience and expanded access to financial services. This process also requires governance structures, team development and an organizational culture aligned with the operation, always taking the human factor into account. The intelligence is artificial and the consciousness is human," says Elias Sfeir.

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