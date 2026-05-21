Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 21.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nach dem Tungsten-Schock: Startet hier jetzt die nächste große US-Critical-Minerals-Story?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885036 | ISIN: US5705351048 | Ticker-Symbol: MKV
Tradegate
21.05.26 | 07:41
1.600,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MARKEL GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MARKEL GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1.591,001.610,0010:03
1.591,001.610,0010:03
PR Newswire
21.05.2026 09:06 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Markel appoints Danny O'Donoghue to Head of Fine Art & Specie for its London operations

LONDON, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Insurance, the insurance operation within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL), today announced the appointment of Danny O'Donoghue to Head of Fine Art & Specie, effective immediately.

In his new role, O'Donoghue will be responsible for leading the strategic and sustainable expansion of Markel's Fine Art & Specie portfolio to further enhance the organisation's position in London as a leading Fine Art & Specie insurer. His principal duties will include identifying, assessing and underwriting complex risks across four key areas - Fine Art, Specie, Jewellers Block and Cash in Transit - while supporting underwriters in his team with their professional development.

Alongside these duties, O'Donoghue will foster broker relationships and work closely with Markel's Claims and Actuarial functions, where he'll keep abreast of industry developments, ensuring coverage remains tailored for broker partners and insureds. Furthermore, he'll identify collaborative opportunities across the business' international Fine Art & Specie teams to enhance broker service levels and drive further profitable growth.

O'Donoghue will be based in London, reporting to Dan McCarthy, Director of Marine at Markel International.

McCarthy commented: "Rising asset values, a surge in high-profile thefts and more frequent natural catastrophes are creating new risks while intensifying existing exposures for galleries, jewellers and private collectors. Danny's achievements are underpinned by an entrepreneurial mindset, which will be critical as we continue to deliver best-in-class underwriting services, support and standards to our brokers and clients.

"We're delighted to have someone of Danny's caliber join Markel's Fine Art & Specie team here in London. With his significant expertise in managing and scaling large Fine Art Specie portfolios, we're confident he'll be able to take ours to new heights, elevating our leadership position in the London Market."

O'Donoghue said: "I'm delighted to be joining Markel in my new role as Head of Fine Art & Specie. Opportunities like this don't come around often, but Markel really stood out to me. I saw strong cultural alignment, a clear and unified proposition and a well-defined strategic direction - all of which I believe are essential building blocks to continue growing the team and portfolio for years to come.

"I'm excited to drive the continued expansion of Markel's lead specialist capabilities across the Fine Art & Specie market and support our brokers and clients across an evolving and complex risk landscape."

O'Donoghue possesses more than 15 years' underwriting experience, spending 13 of them specialising in Fine Art & Specie insurance. Previously, he was employed at Talbot as Head of Fine Art & Specie, where he led global strategy and execution for Fine Art & Specie across Lloyd's Syndicate 1183 and AIG company platforms. Prior to this position, he worked at Aspen for more than 10 years as a Senior Fine Art & Specie Underwriter.

About Markel Insurance
We are Markel Insurance, a leading global specialty insurer with a truly people-first approach. As the insurance operations within the Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), we leverage a broad array of capabilities and expertise to create intelligent solutions for the most complex specialty insurance needs. However, it is our people - and the deep, valued relationships they develop with colleagues, brokers and clients - that differentiates us worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2984338/Markel_Danny_ODonoghue.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2090808/Markel_primary_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/markel-appoints-danny-odonoghue-to-head-of-fine-art--specie-for-its-london-operations-302777951.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.