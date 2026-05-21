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WKN: A2PLSH | ISIN: JE00BJJN4441 | Ticker-Symbol: 16A
Frankfurt
21.05.26 | 09:16
2,064 Euro
-2,82 % -0,060
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CLARIVATE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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2,0662,17010:02
2,0642,16809:20
PR Newswire
21.05.2026 09:06 Uhr
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Clarivate Plc: Clarivate's IPfolio and Renewal Services Selected by IGT

Managing global intellectual property more efficiently with trusted data, expert support and integrated services

LONDON, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today announced that IPfolio has been selected by IGT, a global leader in gaming, as its IP management platform, along with Clarivate patent annuity and trademark renewal services, to support the management of its global intellectual property (IP) portfolio.

IPfolio provides IGT with a modern, scalable platform for IP management, bringing together trusted data, deep domain expertise and integrated services in a single platform. The adoption of IPfolio enables IGT to have greater operational confidence and clearer, more informed decision-making across the IP lifecycle. Clarivate's patent annuity and trademark renewal services provide ongoing protection, operational efficiency, and risk mitigation across IGT's global portfolio.

Stephen Calogero, deputy general counsel, Intellectual Property, Digital, and Corporate Transactions, IGT, said: "IP is a critical asset for IGT, and central to how we innovate and differentiate in the market. After working with another IP management system for years and evaluating available options, we selected IPfolio for its advanced automation, reporting and dashboard capabilities, configurability, and ability to integrate with existing enterprise systems. IPfolio stood out for its functionality, flexibility, and how well it aligns with the way we work."

Maroun S. Mourad, President, Intellectual Property, Clarivate, said: "IGT is operating in a highly innovative, fast-paced environment, and their IP strategy reflects that. We are proud that IGT chose IPfolio and our patent annuity and trademark renewal services to help them increase automation, efficiency and transparency in managing their IP portfolio. This partnership underscores our commitment to working closely with customers to deliver solutions that support both IP teams and the broader business."

By working in close partnership with IGT, Clarivate delivered an IP solution tailored for today and engineered for the future, providing the flexibility and scalability required to support the needs of IGT.

About Clarivate
Clarivate is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit www.clarivate.com

Media contact:
Sofia Nogués, Sr. External Communications Manager
newsroom@clarivate.com

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/clarivates-ipfolio-and-renewal-services-selected-by-igt-302778038.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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