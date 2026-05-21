Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2026) - Immensa, a global leader in digital spare parts inventory solutions and on-demand manufacturing, has entered into a strategic partnership with RusselSmith, a leading provider of asset integrity and advanced industrial services for critical industries. The collaboration will accelerate the deployment of digital inventories and localized manufacturing across Nigeria and West Africa.





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The partnership brings together Immensa's expertise in spare parts digitization, digital inventory management, and advanced manufacturing technologies with RusselSmith's strong regional market presence, established industrial relationships, and localized execution capabilities across Nigeria and West Africa.

Together, the companies aim to help operators digitize critical spare parts and manufacture them on demand closer to the point of need, reducing lead times, lowering inventory costs, improving operational resilience, and strengthening regional supply chain independence. The partnership will also create a trusted pathway for OEMs to engage with operators and local manufacturers, enabling them to manufacture and source parts reliably through a validated local manufacturing ecosystem with full control, transparency, and traceability.

The collaboration supports the expansion of digital inventory and advanced manufacturing capabilities across West Africa's energy and industrial sectors while aligning with regional local content objectives through localized manufacturing, reduced dependence on imported parts, accelerated technology transfer, and stronger regional industrial capabilities.

Through this partnership, Immensa and RusselSmith will jointly pursue opportunities with operators and industrial stakeholders across Nigeria and West Africa, including national and international oil companies, EPC contractors, and industrial asset owners.

"By combining Immensa's digital inventory and distributed manufacturing capabilities with RusselSmith's strong regional footprint and trusted industry relationships, we are creating a powerful platform to help operators modernize supply chains, improve operational resilience, and accelerate industrial localization across West Africa," said Fahmi AlShawwa, CEO of Immensa.

Kayode Adeleke, CEO of RusselSmith, added, "This partnership reinforces our commitment to enabling industrial innovation and delivering advanced technology solutions that create long-term value for operators across Africa while accelerating the adoption of localized manufacturing capabilities across the region."

About Immensa

Immensa is a leading provider of digital inventory and advanced manufacturing solutions that helps energy and industrial operators transform spare parts supply chains through digitization and localized production. Its Immensa360 platform enables secure, intelligent digital inventories of spare parts and on-demand local manufacturing with full traceability, helping reduce downtime, shorten lead times, and build more resilient, future-ready supply chains.

About RusselSmith

RusselSmith is an industrial innovation leader delivering advanced manufacturing and asset integrity solutions that strengthen operational resilience and reduce supply chain risks. With over 20 years of experience in West Africa, it combines technical expertise with sustainable practices to serve key sectors including oil & gas, maritime, defence, and aerospace. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, RusselSmith helps clients create long-term value across critical industries.

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Source: BrandingBuzz.Agency