Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 21-May-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 21/05/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice: Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: Ecobank Transnational Incorporated Fixed Rate Reset Tier 2 Nature Notes due 19/08/2036; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess securities XS3370280557 -- thereof) (Unrestricted) Fixed Rate Reset Tier 2 Nature Notes due 19/08/2036; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess securities US27889PAD50 -- thereof) (Restricted) Issuer Name: Absa Group Limited Fixed Rate Reset Additional Tier 1 Notes; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and debt-like XS3372843964 -- of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) securities Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 4.651% Callable Green Transition Notes due 21/05/2036; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and debt-like XS3386638202 -- notes to bearer of USD200,000 each) securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 21/05/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Securitised XS3363539555 -- GBP1.00 each) derivatives Issuer Name: BARCLAYS PLC 3.487% Resetting Senior Callable Notes due 21/05/2037; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like XS3376884113 -- denominations of JPY100,000,000 each) securities 2.428% Resetting Senior Callable Notes due 21/05/2030; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like XS3376884030 -- denominations of JPY100,000,000 each) securities 2.784% Resetting Senior Callable Notes due 21/05/2032; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like XS3376884204 -- denominations of JPY100,000,000 each) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 428031 EQS News ID: 2330930 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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May 21, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)