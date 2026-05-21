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PR Newswire
21.05.2026 09:36 Uhr
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The National Office for Vine and Wine, (Republic of Moldova): Moldova Celebrates Its Wine Heritage, National Wine Day 2026

CHISINAU, Republic of Moldova, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National Wine Day, the wine magnet of the region, will take place in Chi?inau, Moldova on 3-4 October 2026, welcoming visitors from around the world to experience the country's rich wine culture, traditions, and hospitality. Recognized as one of the largest wine-focused events in Eastern Europe, the annual celebration transforms the heart of the capital into a vibrant showcase of Moldova's wineries, gastronomy, music, and cultural heritage.

Bringing together more than 100 wineries from across the country, the event offers guests the opportunity to taste award-winning wines and discover Moldova's indigenous grape varieties - including Feteasca Neagra, Rara Neagra, Feteasca Alba, and Feteasca Regala - both as single-varietal wines and in blends with international grape varieties that thrive in Moldova's unique terroir. Visitors will also have the chance to meet the winemakers behind the country's growing international success and explore the diversity of Moldova's wine regions, including PGI areas of Codru, ?tefan Voda, Valul lui Traian, and Divin each known for its distinct climate and soils.

As Moldovan wines continue to gain global recognition, National Wine Day has become an important platform for promoting Moldova as an emerging wine tourism destination. Ranked among the world's top 20 wine-exporting countries, Moldova has earned more than 8,500 medals at international wine competitions, reinforcing the growing reputation of its wines worldwide.

Visitors are invited to enjoy authentic wine experiences, local traditions, and educational activities such as the Wine School, featuring guided tastings, food pairings, and insights into winemaking heritage.

National Wine Day highlights the country's modern wine identity and the values behind it, captured in the message: "Wine of Moldova: Unexpectedly Great."

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/moldova-celebrates-its-wine-heritage-national-wine-day-2026-302778044.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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