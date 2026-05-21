New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2026) - Desteia launches Auto-MVE, the first autonomous platform for Mexico's mandatory electronic customs value declaration (Manifestación de Valor Electrónica). With fine enforcement beginning June 1 and 37% of declarations containing errors, the platform cuts preparation time from over an hour to under five minutes.

"The companies calling us are heads of compliance at major U.S. multinationals, people who navigated NAFTA, managed the USMCA transition and handled the Carta Porte rollout," said Diego Solorzano, co-founder of Desteia. "They are saying the same thing: we don't have the staff to do this at volume, and we can't hire fast enough before June 1."

The companies carrying the greatest risk are U.S. multinationals with manufacturing and distribution operations in Mexico, consumer goods companies, retailers and automotive manufacturers. The automotive sector faces particular pressure: every auto part crossing into Mexico now requires its own MVE filing, and with the USMCA joint review scheduled for July 2026, documentation pressure around rules of origin is compounding an already strained environment.

The operational problem

Mexico became the United States' largest trading partner in 2023, and nearshoring has only accelerated. The MVE requirement applies to all of it, and 37% of declarations contain errors-not because compliance teams are careless, but because the process is operationally hard. Each declaration requires a commercial invoice, bill of lading, packing list, certificates of origin, proof of payment, Carta Porte and insurance documentation, all cross-referenced and uploaded through a government portal. A single discrepancy is enough to trigger a fine. One submission takes upward of an hour.

The Mexican government is tracking the IP address of every MVE submission. The importer is fully and legally responsible for accuracy. If there is an error, the fine falls on the importer, not the customs broker.

How Auto-MVE works

Auto-MVE connects to the trade team's email inbox, identifies new import operations, interprets documents in any format, validates information, detects discrepancies before they reach customs and builds the complete electronic file. Every action is auditable and defensible before Mexico's SAT tax authority.

In live operations, preparation time drops from over an hour to under five minutes per declaration.

"June 1 is not the finish line; it is the starting point," said Francoise Lavertu, co-founder of Desteia.

About Desteia

Desteia is the AI platform for foreign trade operations in Mexico, trusted by leading multinationals and Fortune 500 companies. Desteia is SOC 2 Type II certified, meeting enterprise-grade standards for security and compliance.

Desteia Launches First Autonomous Platform for Mexico's Mandatory Import Declaration as Fine Enforcement Begins June 1

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Source: Plentisoft