DJ Amundi S&P 500 Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P 500 Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc (CLMT LN) Amundi S&P 500 Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-May-2026 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P 500 Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 20-May-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 47.9046 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 33265740 CODE: CLMT LN ISIN: IE000O5FBC47 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000O5FBC47 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CLMT LN LEI Code: 213800M4IYZ2VNKP8986 Sequence No.: 428072 EQS News ID: 2331134 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 21, 2026 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)