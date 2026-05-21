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WKN: A403WV | ISIN: FI4000567029 | Ticker-Symbol: FAI0
Tradegate
21.05.26 | 08:04
3,898 Euro
-0,10 % -0,004
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FINNAIR OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
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FINNAIR OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,9143,92611:28
3,9143,92611:28
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.05.2026 09:00 Uhr
42 Leser
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Finnair Plc: Sini Kivekäs joins Finnair as Chief People Officer

Finnair Plc Stock Exchange Release 21 May 2026 at 10:00 a.m. EEST

Sini Kivekäs (51, LL.M.) has been appointed Chief People Officer and a member of Finnair's Executive Board, effective 1 June 2026. She has nearly 30 years of experience in the financial services sector, having held various leadership positions at both Nordea and Aktia. In her most recent role, Kivekäs served as a Group Executive Committee member at Aktia, responsible for group functions and HR.

"I warmly welcome Sini to Finnair, as we continue to develop our employee experience as a key enabler of our Finnair strategy. Sini brings with her a wealth of experience, and a solid understanding of how a holistic people plan and leading employee experience contribute to a company's success", says Turkka Kuusisto, CEO of Finnair.

"Finnair's clear strategy and values, and its determined forward-looking approach in a changing and increasingly unpredictable world, strongly resonate with me. I believe that engaged and highly skilled personnel are key to a company's success, as employee and customer experience ultimately form one shared experience and differentiating factor", says Sini Kivekäs. "It feels particularly meaningful to join a company that plays such a key role in connecting Finland with the rest of the world, and I feel privileged to join the Finnair team, working together with all colleagues in shaping Finnair's path forward", she adds.

FINNAIR PLC

Further information:
Finnair communications, +358 9 818 4020, comms(a)finnair.com

Distribution:
NASDAQ OMX Helsinki
Principal media

Finnair is a network airline, specialising in connecting passenger and cargo traffic between Asia, North America and Europe. Finnair is the only airline with year-round direct flights to Lapland. Customers have chosen Finnair as the Best Airline in Northern Europe in the Skytrax Awards for 15 times in a row. Finnair is a member of the oneworld alliance. Finnair Plc's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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