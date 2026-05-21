Raisio: Inside information: Raisio plc's CEO Pasi Flinkman to leave the company for another position

Raisio Oyj, Stock Exchange Release, Inside information May 21, 2026 at 9.15 Finnish time

Raisio plc's CEO Pasi Flinkman has informed the company that he will leave Raisio to join another company. Flinkman will continue in his role as CEO until November or until a new CEO has been appointed. Raisio's Board of Directors has immediately initiated the process to appoint a new CEO.

"I would like to thank Pasi Flinkman for his excellent work at Raisio. Flinkman has renewed Raisio's operations and improved the company's profitability in a commendable manner. Based on these achievements, Raisio has strong foundations to continue the determined execution of its strategy," says Arto Tiitinen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Raisio plc.

"I would like to thank all Raisio employees as well as our customers for their cooperation and trust. Together, we have strengthened the company's financial performance, advanced the implementation of the strategy and built a more competitive foundation for the future. I wish Raisio continued success also in the future," says Pasi Flinkman.

Raisio plc

Board of Directors

Further information:

Arto Tiitinen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Raisio plc, tel. +358 40 0566875, arto.tiitinen@raisio.com



RAISIO PLC

At Raisio, we make delicious food that promotes healthier eating. We make a healthier and happier world around us by innovating and winning the hearts of our consumers. We do not work alone; instead, we rely on our cooperation networks at every stage. Our strong brands, such as Benecol® and Elovena®, turn our ambitions into reality. We make the choice easy for consumers: we ensure that our products are responsible from different perspectives, so that consumers can choose our products with confidence. We have around 350 healthy food colleagues in six countries and export to more than 40 markets around the world. Raisio's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. In 2025, the Group's comparable net sales for continuing operations were EUR 224.2 million and the comparable EBIT was EUR 28.5 million. www.raisio.com