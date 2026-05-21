Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 21.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nach dem Tungsten-Schock: Startet hier jetzt die nächste große US-Critical-Minerals-Story?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.05.2026 08:00 Uhr
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zengun Group AB: Zengun Group AB (publ) Interim Report January - March 2026

"During 2026, operations have continued to develop steadily through new partnerships and projects. As the market shows signs of recovery, we are seeing strong activity across our projects, a stable order position, and continued healthy profitability." Mick Salonen, President and CEO

First quarter

Net turnover amounted to MSEK 695.2 (523.9)

EBITDA totalled MSEK 34.9 (31.9) corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 5.0% (6.1)

Operating profit (EBITA) totalled MSEK 33.2 (30.3), corresponding to an EBITA margin of 4.8% (5.8)

Earnings for the period amounted to MSEK -5.7 (14.2)

Operating cash flow amounted to an outflow of MSEK 104.7 (outflow: 29.0)

Orders received totalled MSEK 930.5 (430.2)

The order book amounted to MSEK 3,182.5 (3,005.2)

Statement by the CEO
Despite continued uncertainty in the market, 2025 developed positively for Zengun. During 2026, operations have continued to develop steadily through new partnerships and projects. As the market shows signs of recovery, we are seeing strong activity across our projects, a stable order position, and continued healthy profitability. Turnover for the quarter amounted to MSEK 695, while operating profit (EBITA) totalled MSEK 33.

Strong demand for new bonds
Zengun Group AB (publ) issued senior secured bonds of MSEK 750 during the first quarter under a total framework of MSEK 1,500. The issuance attracted strong demand from Nordic and international institutional investors and was significantly oversubscribed. The new bonds have been admitted for trading on the Nasdaq Stockholm's bond list.

New projects for the order book
Skandia Fastigheter and Zengun have entered into a partnership regarding a turnkey contract for Spelbomskan 9, formerly known as Läkarhuset, located at Odenplan. Having reached the end of its technical lifespan, the existing property will be replaced by a new, modern landmark designed to strengthen the area's role as a hub for retail and services. The project places a strong emphasis on circularity and minimizing climate impact, including through the inventory and reuse of materials from the existing building. Initially, the project comprises a phase-1 agreement covering advanced system-level project planning, carried out in parallel with interior demolition works.

AMF Fastigheter and Zengun have entered into a partnering agreement for the remodelling of parts of Gallerian in central Stockholm. The project includes premises for Spotify, among others, with high requirements regarding quality and design. We are very familiar with the environment through our involvement in the development of the Urban Escape city block and are pleased to have earned continued trust from AMF Fastigheter.

Zengun has won the tender for the remodelling of Bonnierhuset and looks forward to continuing its long-term partnership with Bonnier Fastigheter. The remodelling will create modern and attractive office environments with flexible solutions. The project will begin with construction design planning during the spring, with production scheduled to start after the summer.

Zengun is continuing its partnership with Locum on a technically advanced new-build and extension project for radiation therapy facilities at Karolinska University Hospital in Solna. This is a complex and important assignment that will help support the future of cancer care.

Several of our ongoing projects are currently in intensive production phases, including Centralbadet and Wenner-Gren Center for Fabege, Söderhallarna for Atrium Ljungberg, and Sergelskrapan for Wallenstam. During the first quarter, the dismantling of the spire of Riddarholmen Church was also initiated on behalf of Sweden's National Property Board.

Our long-term focus on commercial properties in the Stockholm region has created favourable conditions for Zengun's development. During the period, operations were characterized by a high level of occupation and solid growth. We look forward with confidence to an intensive 2026 and to contributing to upcoming urban development projects.

Mick Salonen
President and CEO

For further information, please contact:
Mick Salonen, President & CEO, +46 (0) 70 569 66 73
Oskar Björklund, CFO, +46 (0) 79 072 84 57

This information is information that Zengun Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted through the agency of the above contacts for publication on 21 May 2026 at 8:00 a.m. (CEST).

Driving projects drives Zengun. We operate in the Stockholm region, in close collaboration with customers and always with the project and people in focus. We help property owners improve their property portfolios in each project by offering know-how and skills as a collaboration and sustainability partner throughout the entire lifespan of the project. We build commercial properties, with a mix of select public-sector properties and residential projects. We take the long term into consideration for our employees, customers and surroundings, and are constantly developing to make each project a reference project. In 2025, Zengun had sales of approximately SEK 2.4 billion and approximately 150 employees. zengunbyggerstaden


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.