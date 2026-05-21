Kährs BondCo AB (publ): Kährs Group: Interim Report January-March 2026

Strong order intake and sales growth in Europe - the US remains challenging and profitability remains under pressure

Kährs' order intake increased by 10 per cent in the first quarter, and the order backlog reached its highest level in two years. Performance in Europe and the Nordics was positive, supported by continued retail growth and a clear turnaround in new construction. At the same time, organic sales decreased by -1 per cent year-on-year, primarily due to continued weak performance in North America. Profitability was negatively impacted by an unfavourable product mix and challenging market conditions in the US.

First Quarter 2026

Sales amounted to SEK 530 million (541), which was a decrease of -2 per cent. Organic change adjusted for currency was -1 per cent

Operating EBITA amounted to SEK 5 million (22), corresponding to an operating EBITA margin of 0.9 per cent (4.1)

Operating profit totalled SEK -1 million (18), corresponding to an operating margin of -0.2 per cent (3.3)

The result for the period amounted to SEK -43 million (0)

Cash flow from operating activities totalled SEK -1 million (41)

President and CEO Johan Magnusson comments:

We see improving demand in Europe and the Nordics, with solid performance in both renovation and new construction. During the quarter, we delivered strong order intake, strengthened our positions in several key markets, and continued to develop our offering, particularly within digitalisation and our e-commerce platform. At the same time, market conditions in the US remain weak, affecting both sales and profitability.

Margins were affected by product mix and external factors related to trade conditions linked to new changed tariffs to USA and supply chains. Actions are ongoing to strengthen gross margins and improve operational efficiency focusing on margin discipline, a more efficient supply chain, and increased productivity through digitalisation, data and AI. Initiatives already implemented are delivering results, and additional measures have been launched to further improve earnings and cash flow.

Kährs continues the year with a strengthened order backlog and clear strategic priorities where focus remains on profitable growth through expansion in Europe and the US, sustainable product launches and a strengthened customer experience, while adapting the business to create value in both the short and the long term.

For further information, please contact:

Johan Magnusson, President and CEO

Phone: +46 70?540 13 96

johan.magnusson@kahrs.com



Andreas Larsson, CFO

Phone: +46 70 242 03 65

andreas.larsson@kahrs.com

About?Kährs?BondCo?AB (publ)?

Kährs?BondCo?AB (publ) is a leading manufacturer and distributor of flooring with the aim of providing customer experiences beyond expectations.?Kährs' innovations have shaped the industry throughout its?history?and the company is dedicated to offering flooring solutions for every room, environment and need. The company delivers sustainable and durable flooring solutions to approx. 70 countries, being a market leader in hardwood flooring in Sweden and Finland and having strong positions in other key markets, such as Norway, the UK, US, Germany, and Switzerland. The Group has 767?employees and annual sales of SEK 2?billion?www.kahrsgroup.com?