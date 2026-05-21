Crunchfish AB: Crunchfish Publishes Interim Report Q1 2026

Today, Crunchfish publishes the company's interim report for Q1 2026. CEO Joachim Samuelsson comments that this quarter marks the reach of a milestone in the payment systems - the dependency on real-time connectivity is not longer acceptable, and Crunchfish is responding to it.

"The first quarter of 2026 marks an important step in Crunchfish's development of payment systems that no longer depend on continuous system availability. Digital payments are critical infrastructure, yet they still rely on real-time connectivity. That dependency is no longer acceptable. At Crunchfish, we enable payments to work even when the system does not." says Joachim Samuelsson, Crunchfish's CEO.

The report is available as an attached document to this press release as well as through the company's website . Below is a summary of key financial numbers in the report.

Group financials 2026-01-01 2026-03-31 2025-01-01 2025-03-31 2025-01-01 2025-12-31 Net sales (SEK) 324 095 285 174 709 253 Profit or loss before tax (SEK) -4 666 472 -5 108 688 -20 227 506 Earnings per share (SEK) -0,06 -0,08 -0,29 Equity-assets-ratio (%) 88% 85,2% 88,8% Total cash and bank balances (SEK) 4 707 193 14 081 787 11 660 584

At 09.00 CEST / 13.30 IST today, a webinar about the report will be hosted on Zoom where Crunchfish CEO Joachim Samuelsson will be interviewed in English by chief analyst Martin Dominique from Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance. Click here to register for today's webinar.

For more information, please contact:

Joachim Samuelsson, CEO of Crunchfish AB

+46 708 46 47 88

joachim.samuelsson@crunchfish.com

This information was provided by the above for publication on May 21st, 2026 at 08:00 CEST.

Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB is the Certified Adviser. Email: ca@vhcorp.se. Telephone +46 40 200 250.

About Crunchfish - crunchfish.com

Crunchfish is a deep fintech company developing governed offline payments technology for payment systems, banks, and payment applications. The company enables offline payments as a Layer-2 solution on top of existing payment systems, allowing transactions to be executed without connectivity while ledger authority and settlement remain unchanged. Through a reservation-based model, resilience is achieved without creating parallel forms of money or unmanaged credit risk. Crunchfish's architecture is patented and enables interoperability across multiple payment systems and markets. The solution strengthens system stability while also supporting economic incentives by ensuring that liquidity backing offline payments remains within the regulated financial system.