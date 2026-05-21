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WKN: A2DTAT | ISIN: SE0009806284 | Ticker-Symbol: B0F
Frankfurt
20.05.26 | 08:02
4,360 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PAXMAN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PAXMAN AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,5554,58511:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.05.2026 07:00 Uhr
34 Leser
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Paxman AB: PAXMAN publishes its interim report for Q1 2026

Figures in parentheses refer to the outcome for the corresponding period of the previous year. Dignitana has been part of the group since June 1 2025.

  • The Group's sales amounted to 89.6 (67.1) MSEK for the first quarter of the year of which 18.9 MSEK stems from Dignitana sales.
  • EBITDA amounted to 10.5 (10.3) MSEK for the quarter, affected by a positive 5.8 MSEK EBITDA from the Dignitana Group.
  • The Group's net result totalled -0.1 (-5.5) MSEK for the quarter. 5.3 MSEK of costs relates to the acquisition, due to goodwill amortisation.
  • The above results lead to an earnings per share of -0.01 (-0.26) SEK for the period.
  • The net cash outflow for the period amounted to -15.0 (114) MSEK as a result repayment of financing and working capital movements. In the same quarter last year a cash inflow of 117 MSEK was a result of the direct share issue.
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to -2.2 (6.2) MSEK for the quarter. A significant factor behind the change compared with the corresponding period last year is the increase in operating receivables.
  • Cash on hand totalled 106 (152.7) MSEK at the end of the period.

A live interview with the CEO regarding the interim report will be broadcast here: https://qcnl.tv/p/HyAeq-MqrsguANQC8NPKUw

Significant events during the reporting period

CPT® Category I codes for mechanised scalp cooling became effective from 1st January 2026, widening reimbursement access for patients across the United States. Providers using the former temporary Category III codes will now bill under the Category I codes having determined payment rates within their billing, revenue and medical record systems.

On 20th February 2026, Paxman announced that the American Medical Association (AMA) CPT Editorial Panel has established three CPT® Category III codes describing the use of the Paxman Cryocompression Device for the prevention of chemotherapyinduced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) in hands and feet. Taking effect January 1, 2027, the new Category III codes establish a standardised reporting pathway for mechanical extremity cryocompression therapy delivered in conjunction with neurotoxic chemotherapy. The three-code structure mirrors the established coding framework for Paxman's FDAcleared scalp cooling system, supporting structured reporting, data collection, and payer engagement.

Significant events after the reporting period

On 2nd April 2026, West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey signed HB 4089 - a scalp cooling legislative bill to mandate insurance coverage for scalp cooling. The bill becomes effective January 1st, 2027.

On 14th April 2026, Maryland Governor Wes Moore signed HB 0393 / SB 0272, enacting a similar scalp cooling bill following an investigative study, which becomes effective January 1st, 2027. Backed by strong patient advocacy, the signing of this bill brings the total number of states with enacted legislation around scalp cooling to four - alongside West Virginia, New York and Louisiana - with 11 more currently pending.

Contacts

Richard Paxman, CEO
Tel: +44 7968 020641
Email: richard@paxmanscalpcooling.com
www.paxman.se

About Us

The Paxman Scalp Cooling System has been developed by the Paxman family to reduce hair loss in breast cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy. The concept behind the system came when the mother of four, Sue Paxman, experienced first-hand the trauma of chemotherapy-induced hair loss. In 2025, PAXMAN AB acquired Dignitana, merging to form a stronger united company.
Today, PAXMAN's portfolio includes both the Paxman and DigniCap systems with several thousand installations in hospitals, clinics and treatment centres worldwide, reaffirming PAXMAN as the leading global supplier of Scalp Cooling technology.
PAXMAN AB (publ) has its headquarters in Karlshamn (Sweden). Subsidiaries of the PAXMAN Group are Paxman Coolers Limited (Huddersfield UK), Paxman Inc. (Houston, Texas US), Paxman Canada (Toronto, Ontario CA), Dignitana AB (Lund, Sweden), Dignitana Inc. (Dallas, TX US), and Dignitana S.r.l. (Milan, IT).

The PAXMAN share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.
FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser.

This information is information that Paxman is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-21 07:00 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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