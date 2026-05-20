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WKN: A418LE | ISIN: CA5889141019 | Ticker-Symbol: AFZ0
Tradegate
21.05.26 | 08:42
1,488 Euro
-1,08 % -0,016
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MEREN ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEREN ENERGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4521,49211:29
1,4501,49211:26
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.05.2026 23:00 Uhr
27 Leser
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Meren Energy Inc.: Meren Announces AGM Voting Results

Vancouver, B.C., May 20, 2026 /CNW/ - (MER-TSX, MER-Nasdaq-Stockholm, MRNFF-OTCQX) - Meren Energy Inc. ("Meren" or the "Company") announces the voting results from the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders held today in Vancouver, British Columbia.

A total of 338,349,196 (50.04%) common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 50.04% of the votes attached to all the outstanding common shares of the Company as at Record Date March 31, 2026. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business as follows:

Election of Directors

Shareholders elected the following nine (9) nominees to serve on the Company's board of directors until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. The voting results were as follows:

NomineeFor% ForWithheld% Withheld
Huw Jenkins319,046,99994.7817,567,4475.22
Michael Ebsary318,765,93994.7017,848,5075.30
Edwyn Neves315,939,53193.8620,674,9156.14
Pascal Nicodeme318,183,58194.5218,430,8655.48
Richard Norris336,362,45399.93251,9930.07
Oliver Quinn336,253,07599.89361,3710.11
Cheryl Sandercock336,046,34099.83568,1060.17
Ahonsi Unuigbe335,920,12599.79694,3210.21
Kimberley Wood333,509,23699.083,105,2100.92

Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders reappointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company for the upcoming year and authorized the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the auditor. The voting results were as follows:

Votes For% ForWithheld% Withheld
338,078,57199.92270,6250.08

Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation

Shareholders approved management's approach to executive compensation (say on pay), as follows.

Votes For% ForAgainst% Against
316,830,01994.1219,784,4275.88

Visit us at www.mereninc.com

Additional Information

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 5:00 p.m. EDT on May 20, 2026.

View PDF Version

For further information, please contact:

Shahin Amini
Head of IR and Communications
shahin.amini@mereninc.com
T: +44 (0)20 8017 1511

Burson Buchanan
Financial PR & Communications Advisor
Energy@Buchanan.uk.com
T: +44 (0)20 7466 5000

About Meren

Meren is a full-cycle Independent upstream oil and gas company with interests offshore Nigeria, Namibia, South Africa and Equatorial Guinea. Its main assets are producing and development assets in deepwater Nigeria. The Company holds a leading position in the Orange Basin including its effective interest in the Venus light oil project, offshore Namibia, and its direct interest in Block 3B/4B, offshore South Africa.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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