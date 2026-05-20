Meren Energy Inc.: Meren Announces AGM Voting Results

Vancouver, B.C., May 20, 2026 /CNW/ - (MER-TSX, MER-Nasdaq-Stockholm, MRNFF-OTCQX) - Meren Energy Inc. ("Meren" or the "Company") announces the voting results from the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders held today in Vancouver, British Columbia.

A total of 338,349,196 (50.04%) common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 50.04% of the votes attached to all the outstanding common shares of the Company as at Record Date March 31, 2026. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business as follows:

Election of Directors

Shareholders elected the following nine (9) nominees to serve on the Company's board of directors until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. The voting results were as follows:

Nominee For % For Withheld % Withheld Huw Jenkins 319,046,999 94.78 17,567,447 5.22 Michael Ebsary 318,765,939 94.70 17,848,507 5.30 Edwyn Neves 315,939,531 93.86 20,674,915 6.14 Pascal Nicodeme 318,183,581 94.52 18,430,865 5.48 Richard Norris 336,362,453 99.93 251,993 0.07 Oliver Quinn 336,253,075 99.89 361,371 0.11 Cheryl Sandercock 336,046,340 99.83 568,106 0.17 Ahonsi Unuigbe 335,920,125 99.79 694,321 0.21 Kimberley Wood 333,509,236 99.08 3,105,210 0.92

Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders reappointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company for the upcoming year and authorized the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the auditor. The voting results were as follows:

Votes For % For Withheld % Withheld 338,078,571 99.92 270,625 0.08

Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation

Shareholders approved management's approach to executive compensation (say on pay), as follows.

Votes For % For Against % Against 316,830,019 94.12 19,784,427 5.88

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Additional Information

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 5:00 p.m. EDT on May 20, 2026.



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For further information, please contact:



Shahin Amini

Head of IR and Communications

shahin.amini@mereninc.com

T: +44 (0)20 8017 1511



Burson Buchanan

Financial PR & Communications Advisor

Energy@Buchanan.uk.com

T: +44 (0)20 7466 5000

About Meren



Meren is a full-cycle Independent upstream oil and gas company with interests offshore Nigeria, Namibia, South Africa and Equatorial Guinea. Its main assets are producing and development assets in deepwater Nigeria. The Company holds a leading position in the Orange Basin including its effective interest in the Venus light oil project, offshore Namibia, and its direct interest in Block 3B/4B, offshore South Africa.