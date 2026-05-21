European photovoltaics have generated enough electricity since early March to avoid an estimated €10 billion in gas imports, according to SolarPower Europe, with savings averaging €110 million per day.According to calculations by European PV association SolarPower Europe, European photovoltaic systems have supplied enough electricity since the escalation of the Middle East conflict in early March to theoretically avoid additional gas imports worth €10 billion ($11.6 billion). In March, the estimated savings averaged around €110 million per day. Gas prices have risen noticeably due to the blockade ...

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