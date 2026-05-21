The Italian manufacturer said its Gemini air-to-water heat pump is intended for commercial and industrial applications. It reportedly achieves a coefficient of performance of up to 3.28 and delivers hot water temperatures of up to 60 C.Italian heating and cooling specialist MTA Spa has launched a module air-to-water heat pump system for commercial and industrial applications. "The Gemini heat pump is designed for applications requiring flexibility, scalability and reduced installation footprint," the company said in a statement. "Scalable system configurations and an optional hydraulic modularity ...

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