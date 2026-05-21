T'way Air: Your Journey to Korea: T'way Air Makes Korea More Accessible on All European Routes

Available for bookings through May 31; travel valid through October 24, 2026

SEOUL, South Korea, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- T'way Air announced fare discounts on its Europe-Korea routes. The offer applies to bookings made through May 31 for flights from Paris, Rome, Barcelona, Frankfurt, Zagreb to Seoul (Incheon), with travel valid through October 24, 2026.

T'way Air will operate its Summer 2026 Europe-Seoul services with Airbus A330-200 and Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. Two complimentary meals in both Business and Economy cabins. The following offers are available through May 31:

Up to 19% off bookings with promo code MAY26 , departures from Rome, Paris, Frankfurt, Zagreb, and Barcelona, for travel through October 24, 2026.

bookings with promo code , departures from Rome, Paris, Frankfurt, Zagreb, and Barcelona, for travel through October 24, 2026. €50 Early Bird Coupon on bookings of €600 or more, for travel from August 1 through October 24, 2026.

on bookings of €600 or more, for travel from August 1 through October 24, 2026. €30 Regular Coupon on bookings of €500 or more, for travel through October 24, 2026.

Summer and fall are Korea's busiest travel months. In Seoul, the Changdeokgung Palace Moonlight Tour lights up the historic grounds in May, while the Seoul International Garden Show fills the city with color from May through October. Everyday life is part of the appeal too: fried chicken and beer under the lights along the Han River, warm hotteok at Gwangjang Market, brunch in Yeonnam-dong's cafés, and late-night runs to the convenience store.

Further south, Waterbomb Festival brings music and crowds to Seoul and Busan in July and August, with Busan closing the season in October as host to its International Film Festival and Rock Festival.

For full flight schedules, coupon terms, and booking details, visit twayair.com. T'way Air currently serves 60 destinations worldwide and continues to expand its network.

About T'way Air

T'way Air Co., Ltd. is a South Korea based low-cost carrier (LCC) providing reliable air travel services since 2010. The airline operates a fleet that includes Boeing 737-800 and 737 MAX 8 aircraft, as well as Airbus A330, A320 and Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, serving customers across East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Central Asia, as well as Oceania, Europe and North America. T'way Air continues to expand its network and enhance connectivity for travelers. For more information, visit twayair.com

Media Contact

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