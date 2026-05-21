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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.05.2026 10:10 Uhr
192 Leser
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Mygaru OU: Nationwide cross-telecom identity infrastructure launches in Ukraine, opening a cross-sector data economy

Integrations with Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine and lifecell create a country-wide environment where advertisers, retailers and publishers collaborate on privacy-first data

KYIV, Ukraine, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A nationwide cross-telecom identity infrastructure built on myGaru technology goes live in Ukraine, with integrations across Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine and lifecell. Ukrtelecom, the largest fixed-line operator, previously confirmed the same integration. The rollout establishes a shared telecom identity layer at full national scale.

What stands out is the cross-sector data collaboration environment myGaru brings to life through telecom identity. Operators, advertisers, publishers, retailers and data vendors work within one privacy-preserving environment, turning telecom identity into the foundation of a national data economy and supporting digital sovereignty.

The launch responds to structural problems in today's advertising environment: browser cookies and device identifiers are unreliable and create privacy exposure, channels such as CTV, retail media and web remain siloed, and cross-border data rules limit how local signals reach global platforms. Telecom-anchored identity offers a stable alternative grounded in national network infrastructure, with myGaru turning telecom connectivity into real-time signals that bridge sovereign local data and the wider advertising market.

Sovereign identity at the network level

Unlike browser cookies or email-based frameworks, myGaru ID operates at the telecom network level. Subscriber identities are pseudonymised by operators before entering the system, generating session-based tokens with continuous verification. This protects subscriber privacy by design while enabling operators to monetise identity events.

The infrastructure enables sovereign data activation in global platforms. Audiences can be targeted in Google, Meta and TikTok on local telecom signals, without citizens' personal data moving across borders. This combines effective marketing reach in global channels with national control over the underlying data.

From neutral infrastructure to national asset

As an independent provider unaffiliated with any telecom group or sector-specific data business, myGaru operates as neutral ground. Ukrainian operators, agencies, brands, e-commerce players and publishers already work within the environment, creating network effects as more join.

This neutrality aligns with the EU Data Governance Act, which recognises non-affiliated data intermediaries as a foundation for trusted data ecosystems. The model turns a country-wide data ecosystem into a strategic national asset, an approach gaining importance as sovereign data grows in the AI era.

Commentary

"Identity is the foundation of any functional data economy. Without a stable, interoperable identity layer, reliable data collection, cross-sector collaboration and measurable activation are impossible. Cross-telecom ID establishes a unified identity standard at national scale, creating the structural conditions for a sovereign and accountable data ecosystem."

- Vitalii Morozenko, Founder and CEO of myGaru.

"Kyivstar's role is not only to provide high-quality connectivity, but also to help protect subscribers in the digital space. Third-party cookies and device identifiers, which businesses use to collect behavioural data and deliver advertising, can also allow users' online activity to be tracked by third parties, including foreign intelligence services. The implementation of myGaru technology is a step towards an innovative advertising environment that respects privacy and does not create risks for national security."

- Andrii Zheliezniak, Director of Big Data at Kyivstar.

About myGaru

myGaru is an award-winning telecom-powered identity and data collaboration platform. Founded in 2019, the company works with telecom operators, retailers, publishers and advertisers to enable secure, anonymised, cohort-based data collaboration. Built as deep-tech infrastructure for sovereign data ecosystems, myGaru helps to retain data value within the local economy and fosters innovation through fair, privacy-safe access for diverse domestic businesses.



Press contact Daria Titova Mobile: +380 97 549 1891 email: d.titova@myGaru.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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