Volta Labs launches automated library preparation solution for the Oxford Nanopore Ligation Sequencing Kit V14

BOSTON, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Volta Labs, maker of the Callisto Sample Prep System, today announced the availability of its DNA Library Preparation Application for the Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ligation Sequencing Kit V14 (SQK-LSK114). The new Callisto Sample Preparation protocol developed under Oxford Nanopore's Compatible Products Programme, enables laboratories to run fully automated, ligation-based library preparation optimized for the PromethION platform.

In benchmarking studies and an independent clinical evaluation at University Medical Center Utrecht (UMC Utrecht), Callisto-prepared libraries achieved up to 120 gigabases (Gb) of output on a single PromethION flow cell while delivering diagnostic-grade variant accuracy with 99.66% SNV recall.

UMC Utrecht evaluation, presented at AGBT 2026, confirmed that Callisto's integrated high molecular weight DNA extraction and ligation-based library preparation support routine whole genome sequencing within workflows aligned to ISO 15189 standards.

"As we evaluate whole genome sequencing for routine clinical diagnostics, having a robust, automated workflow is essential. Callisto's HMW DNA extraction and library preparation have given us the consistency and throughput we need to move toward ISO 15189 accreditation for Oxford Nanopore-based sequencing, while delivering variant calling accuracy comparable to our established short-read pipelines." - Bert van der Zwaag, Department of Genetics, University Medical Center Utrecht

"The results achieved with libraries prepared with the Callisto Sample Prep System demonstrate the performance our platform can deliver when paired with high-quality sample preparation for whole genome sequencing applications. We are excited to welcome Volta Labs into our Compatible Products programme." - Thomas Bray, Vice President, Corporate Business Development at Oxford Nanopore Technologies.

About Volta Labs

Founded in 2018 at MIT, Volta Labs is transforming genomic sample preparation with the Callisto Sample Prep System. Using proprietary electrowetting technology, Callisto provides fully automated DNA and RNA extraction and library preparation for all major sequencing platforms - including Illumina, Oxford Nanopore, PacBio, Element Biosciences, and Ultima Genomics. The platform reduces hands-on time by up to 80% and delivers industry-leading robustness across multiple sample types and chemistries. Volta Labs is headquartered in Boston, MA. For more information, visit voltalabs.com.

Media Contact:

Nicole Ovadia

Director, Strategic Marketing

Volta Labs, Inc.

novadia@voltalabs.co

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