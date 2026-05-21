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WKN: A41CD0 | ISIN: GB00BTQGS779 | Ticker-Symbol: X4Z
Tradegate
21.05.26 | 13:19
38,460 Euro
+1,32 % +0,500
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
FTSE/ATHEX Large Cap
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
METLEN ENERGY & METALS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METLEN ENERGY & METALS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,78038,20014:52
37,66038,30014:52
PR Newswire
21.05.2026 10:12 Uhr
247 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

METLEN ENERGY & METALS PLC: AGM Statement

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014 ("EU MAR") AND ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014 AS IT FORMS PART OF DOMESTIC LAW IN THE UNITED KINGDOM (THE "UK") BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018 ("UK MAR").

LONDON and ATHENS, Greece, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- METLEN will be holding its Annual General Meeting at 11:00am EEST (9:00am BST) today, at 8 Artemidos Str., Maroussi, 151 25 Athens, Greece.

As highlighted in the Q1 2026 Trading Update, METLEN has delivered a strong start to the year, reflecting solid momentum across the Energy, Metals and Infrastructure sectors, alongside the continued execution of its strategic investment program. The Company expects performance to strengthen further throughout the year and remains firmly committed to its medium-term EBITDA target of €2bn.

For 2026, the Company expects to achieve record turnover, with EBITDA fully recovering to a range of €1.0bn-€1.15bn for the full year.

METLEN remains focused on the disciplined execution of its core strategic priorities across Energy and Metals, while continuing to advance its opportunities in Infrastructure, defence and circular metals.

Important Notices:

The person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement on behalf of Metlen PLC is Leda Condoyanni, Company Secretary

LEI number: 213800ZSR3HVKMMPVG86

DISCLAIMER

This announcement contains statements which are or may be deemed to be 'forward-looking statements'. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on events or circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. All forward-looking statements in this announcement reflect the Company's present view with respect to future events as at the date of this announcement. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results in future periods may and often do differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Except where required by law or regulation, the Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to any forward-looking statements in this announcement that may occur due to any change in its expectations or to reflect any events or circumstances arising after the date of this announcement.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2768481/5982124/METLEN_Energy_Metals_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/metlen-energy--metals-plc-metlen-or-the-company-agm-statement-302778764.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.