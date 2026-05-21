METLEN ENERGY & METALS PLC ("Metlen" or the "Company") AGM Statement

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014 ("EU MAR") AND ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014 AS IT FORMS PART OF DOMESTIC LAW IN THE UNITED KINGDOM (THE "UK") BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018 ("UK MAR").

LONDON and ATHENS, Greece, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- METLEN will be holding its Annual General Meeting at 11:00am EEST (9:00am BST) today, at 8 Artemidos Str., Maroussi, 151 25 Athens, Greece.

As highlighted in the Q1 2026 Trading Update, METLEN has delivered a strong start to the year, reflecting solid momentum across the Energy, Metals and Infrastructure sectors, alongside the continued execution of its strategic investment program. The Company expects performance to strengthen further throughout the year and remains firmly committed to its medium-term EBITDA target of €2bn.

For 2026, the Company expects to achieve record turnover, with EBITDA fully recovering to a range of €1.0bn-€1.15bn for the full year.

METLEN remains focused on the disciplined execution of its core strategic priorities across Energy and Metals, while continuing to advance its opportunities in Infrastructure, defence and circular metals.

Important Notices:

The person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement on behalf of Metlen PLC is Leda Condoyanni, Company Secretary

LEI number: 213800ZSR3HVKMMPVG86

DISCLAIMER

This announcement contains statements which are or may be deemed to be 'forward-looking statements'. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on events or circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. All forward-looking statements in this announcement reflect the Company's present view with respect to future events as at the date of this announcement. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results in future periods may and often do differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Except where required by law or regulation, the Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to any forward-looking statements in this announcement that may occur due to any change in its expectations or to reflect any events or circumstances arising after the date of this announcement.

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