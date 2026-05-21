Valmet Oyj: Valmet has concluded change negotiations in Sweden, Poland and Finland

Valmet Oyj's press release on May 21, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. EEST

ESPOO, Finland, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet has concluded change negotiations initiated earlier in 2026 concerning its Global Supply unit's manufacturing footprint adjustments in Sweden and Poland as well as temporary layoff plans in Finland.

The negotiations related to the manufacturing footprint in Sweden and Poland were initiated in March 2026 to support the long-term competitiveness of Valmet's Biomaterial Solutions and Services segment and to improve the efficiency of its global manufacturing network. As a result of the negotiations, Valmet will implement changes to its operations in Sweden and Poland, including the closure of the manufacturing site in Sundsvall, Sweden, and adjustments in Gothenburg, Sweden, and Jelenia Góra, Poland. The measures will affect approximately 350 roles in Sweden and Poland in total.

Separately, Valmet has concluded change negotiations initiated in April 2026 in Finland regarding temporary layoffs. The measures were planned to safeguard profitability and competitiveness by adapting capacity to the lower-than-anticipated workload. As a result of the negotiations in Finland, temporary layoffs of approximately 2,400 employees will be implemented from June 2026 until the end of December 2026. The layoffs are expected to be temporary with a maximum duration of 90 days and will be implemented depending on the workload situation.

Valmet is committed to working closely with its employees and their representatives and to providing support to affected employees during the implementation of the changes.

Valmet has approximately 18,500 employees worldwide.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

Further information:

Aki Niemi, Executive Vice President, Global Supply unit, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0000 (switchboard)

Anu Pires, Executive Vice President, People, Communications and Culture, tel. +358 10 672 0000 (switchboard)

Valmet is a global technology leader in serving process industries. We work with our customers throughout the lifecycle, delivering cutting-edge technologies and services, as well as mission-critical automation and flow control solutions. Backed by more than 225 years of industrial experience and a global team of 18,500 professionals close to customers, we are uniquely positioned to transform industries toward a regenerative tomorrow.

In 2025, Valmet's net sales totaled approximately EUR 5.2 billion. Our head office is in Espoo, Finland, and we have experts in approximately 40 countries around the world. Valmet's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

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