Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 21.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nach dem Tungsten-Schock: Startet hier jetzt die nächste große US-Critical-Minerals-Story?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40515 | ISIN: US30209R1068 | Ticker-Symbol: BU3
Frankfurt
21.05.26 | 09:55
6,200 Euro
+5,98 % +0,350
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EXODUS MOVEMENT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EXODUS MOVEMENT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,3506,45011:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.05.2026 22:36 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Exodus Movement, Inc. April 2026 Treasury Update and Monthly Metrics

OMAHA, Neb., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSE American: EXOD) ("Exodus" or "the company"), a leading self-custodial finance and cryptocurrency platform, today announced updated digital asset holdings, user metrics, and exchange provider processed volume metrics, as of April 30, 2026.

"We're building a business where the topline holds up when consumer trading softens, and the partner channel is part of that work," said James Gernetzke, CFO at Exodus. "XO Swap volume grew 44% month-over-month in April to $98 million and now represents 28% of total swap volume, up from 20% in March - the highest partner mix share since November."

"We spent a decade building a place where consumers could hold their assets. Now we've built a place where they can spend them," said JP Richardson, CEO and Co-founder at Exodus. "Exodus Pay went live globally in April. With Monavate and Baanx closed this month, we own card issuing and processing end-to-end. Same principle throughout: your money, your control."

Selected Digital Asset Holdings (Unaudited)

  • Bitcoin (BTC): 629 BTC as of April 30, 2026, compared to 628 BTC as of March 31, 2026.
  • Ethereum (ETH): 1,872 ETH as of April 30, 2026, compared to 1,861 ETH as of March 31, 2026.
  • Solana (SOL): 19,234 SOL as of April 30, 2026, compared to 17,541 SOL as of March 31, 2026.

Swap Volume
Exodus' exchange provider processed volume was $347 million for the month of April 2026, of which $98 million (28%) originated from the company's XO Swap partners. This compares with $346 million exchange provider processed volume in March 2026, of which $68 million (20%) originated from XO Swap partners.

Monthly Active Users (MAUs)
MAUs were 1.5 million as of April 30, 2026, compared to 1.5 million as of March 31, 2026.

About Exodus
Founded in 2015, Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSE American: EXOD) is pioneering self-custodial finance by giving people the tools to earn rewards, spend, manage, and swap digital assets across borders, all without giving up control. Exodus serves millions of users through its products built on a simple principle: your money should be yours.

Exodus also powers crypto infrastructure for enterprise platforms serving millions of users through its enterprise product suite. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Exodus is financial software where ownership is the default. For more information, visit exodus.com

Investor Contact
investors@exodus.com

Media Contact
Aubrey Strobel/Elena Nisonoff, Halcyon Communications
exodus@halcyonpr.xyz

Disclosure Information
Exodus uses the following as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD: websites exodus.com/investors and exodus.com; press releases; public videos, calls, and webcasts; and social media: X (@exodus and JP Richardson's feed @jprichardson), Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us as of the date hereof. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "will," "expect," "would," "should," "intend," "believe," "expect," "likely," "believes," "views", "estimates", or other comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, management statements regarding management's confidence in our products, services, business trajectory and plans, expectations regarding demand for our products, and volatility and trading volumes of digital asset markets. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in "Item 1. Business" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 11, 2026, as well as in our other reports filed with the SEC from time to time.

All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements that have been made to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.