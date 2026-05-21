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WKN: 919493 | ISIN: NO0003078800 | Ticker-Symbol: TGC
Tradegate
21.05.26 | 11:16
14,240 Euro
-0,90 % -0,130
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TGS ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TGS ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,27014,31011:39
14,27014,30011:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.05.2026 07:06 Uhr
17 Leser
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TGS ASA: TGS Awarded Streamer 4D Contract Offshore Norway

OSLO, Norway (21 May 2026) - TGS, a leading global provider of energy data and intelligence, is pleased to announce the award of a 4D streamer contract in the Norwegian North Sea. A Ramform Titan-class vessel is scheduled to mobilize for the project in late July with a duration of approximately 45 days.
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Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS, commented, "We are very pleased to secure another 4D streamer contract offshore Norway for the 2026 season. We have completed multiple monitoring surveys in the North Sea, showcasing the strength of our Ramform vessel design alongside our proprietary GeoStreamer technology. I am confident that our acquisition platform will continue to deliver high-quality data that supports our client in optimizing their oil and gas production."

For more information, visit TGS.com or contact:

Bård Stenberg
VP IR & Business Intelligence
Mobile: +47 992 45 235
investor@tgs.com

About TGS
TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tgs.com (https://www.tgs.com/).

Forward Looking Statement
All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include volatile market conditions, investment opportunities in new and existing markets, demand for licensing of data within the energy industry, operational challenges, and reliance on a cyclical industry and principal customers. Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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