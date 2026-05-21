HONG KONG, May 21, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Natural Beauty Bio-Technology Limited ("Natural Beauty"), a renowned dual-listed beauty and skincare group in Asia, together with its subsidiaries (the "Group" Hong Kong stock code: 00157), is pleased to announce a major milestone in Eastern Media Group's AI strategy. The Group officially signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Baidu in Beijing on May 19. The two parties will focus on core applications such as AI beauty technology, holistic health, smart marketing, AI skin analysis, digital retail stores, and intelligent services to comprehensively advance the integration of AI across the beauty and broader consumer industry value chain.The signing ceremony was held at Baidu's Beijing headquarters. where the agreement was signed by Mr. Cheng Chi-chung, Chief Executive Officer of the Group, General Manager of Smart Industry at Baidu Intelligent Cloud, signed the agreement on behalf of each party. Gary Wang, President of Eastern Media Group, and Yuan Foyu, Vice President of Baidu Group, attended and witnessed the event.From left, front row: Cheng Chi-chung, CEO of Natural Beauty; Li Chao, General Manager of Smart Industry at Baidu Intelligent Cloud;Back row: Gary Wang, President of Eastern Media Group; Yuan Foyu, Vice President of Baidu GroupThis collaboration is not only a partnership in AI technology but also represents an important milestone in Eastern Media Group's ongoing AI transformation. In recent years, Eastern Media Group has continued to drive AI upgrades. Following collaborations with international technology platforms such as AWS and Microsoft, this new partnership with Baidu is set to further expand the Group's overall presence in the fields of AI, big data, and intelligent services.The Group stated that AI has gradually evolved from a technological tool into a critical engine for corporate upgrading and industrial restructuring. In particular, the beauty industry is rapidly shifting from a traditional product-oriented model to one driven by data and intelligent services, with AI set to become a core competitive advantage in the next phase of industry development.Gary Wang, President of Eastern Media GroupBaidu's decision to enter into a long-term, in-depth partnership with the Group goes beyond mere technology licensing; it is a strategic move built on Eastern Media Group's comprehensive industrial ecosystem. Eastern Media Group's businesses span media, e-commerce, retail, biotech manufacturing, and other diverse sectors, boasting a large member base, a content ecosystem, and a range of consumption scenarios. Meanwhile, Natural Beauty, with 55 years of experience in the Asian beauty industry, operates a fully integrated system covering R&D, production, distribution channels and physical stores.Compared with individual beauty brands, Eastern Media Group possesses more comprehensive data scenarios and stronger industrial transformation capabilities, enabling AI to be applied not only on the consumer side but also across media, retail, manufacturing, and supply chain systems, thereby achieving true industry-wide implementation. The market also views this collaboration as a sign that Baidu is accelerating the large-scale deployment of AI technologies in traditional consumer industries.Under the cooperation agreement, the Group and companies within the Baidu ecosystem will establish a long-term, deeply integrated cooperation framework. The parties will also jointly build an AI Innovation Center and extend AI applications to more industrial sectors in the future.In recent years, the Group has continued to advance its core strategy of 'AI Beauty Technology, Holistic Health,' proactively integrating large AI models and data analytics technologies across its entire business value chain. This spans consumer demand insights, product R&D, membership management, store operations, smart marketing, and after-sales services, thereby gradually establishing a data-driven decision-making operating system.Cheng Chi-Chung, Chief Executive Officer of the Group, stated: 'The value of AI extends far beyond efficiency gains - it fundamentally redefines how businesses interact with consumers. Natural Beauty is evolving from a traditional beauty brand into a next-generation industrial platform with AI data capabilities, intelligent service capabilities and global operational capacity. With Baidu's technological support, the Group will transform into an 'AI data + service' enterprise.'Yuan Foyu, Vice President of Baidu, commented that stated that Baidu will continue to leverage its capabilities in large AI models, intelligent cloud and data technologies, and work hand in hand with Eastern Media Group to drive the development of smart marketing, intelligent services and data platforms, accelerating the implementation of AI in Eastern Media Group's real-world industrial scenarios.Yuan Foyu, Vice President of Baidu GroupMoving forward, the two parties will prioritize the development of multiple applications, including AI-powered smart skin analysis, personalized skincare solution generation, AR virtual try-on, AI smart customer service, digital human live streaming, smart stores, intelligent manufacturing and supply chain traceability. They will also jointly build Asia's most authoritative skin health big database, further enhancing capabilities in product R&D, precision marketing and intelligent services.Gary Wang, President of the Eastern Media Group, expressed his vision: 'Looking ahead, we will continue to deepen our smart technology deployment. By collaborating with world-leading AI enterprises, we will accelerate the digital transformation of our media, retail, beauty and holistic health businesses, building a next-generation industrial platform with AI data capabilities, intelligent service expertise and industrial integration capabilities.'About Natural Beauty Bio-Technology Limited (Hong Kong stock code:00157)A China's leading listed beauty and skincare brand established in 1972, has championed its core philosophy of "Natural Beauty Is True Beauty" for 55 years. Driven by its "AI Technology, Beauty Industry, Holistic Health" integrated strategy, the brand operates a global network of over 2,093 outlets. As a Chinese-origin transnational biotech pioneer, Natural Beauty continues to propel innovation in the cosmetics and skincare sector.Media enquiriesStrategic Financial Relations LimitedMandy Go Tel: +852 2864 4812 Email: mandy.go@sprg.com.hkMaggie Zhang Tel: +852 2114 4903 Email: maggie.zhang@sprg.com.hkWebsite: http://www.sprg.com.hkSource: Natural Beauty Bio-Technology LimitedCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.