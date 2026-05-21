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WKN: 870053 | ISIN: US7782961038 | Ticker-Symbol: RSO
Tradegate
20.05.26 | 19:21
188,78 Euro
+0,80 % +1,50
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ROSS STORES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROSS STORES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
186,72188,4011:41
186,70188,7011:40
PR Newswire
21.05.2026 00:01 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ross Stores, Inc.: Ross Stores Announces Quarterly Dividend

DUBLIN, Calif., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ross Stores, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROST) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.445 per common share, payable on June 30, 2026 to stockholders of record as of June 9, 2026.

About Ross Stores, Inc.
Ross Stores, Inc. is an S&P 500, Fortune 500, and Nasdaq 100 (ROST) company headquartered in Dublin, California, with fiscal 2025 revenues of $22.8 billion. Currently, the Company operates Ross Dress for Less® ("Ross"), the largest off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States with 1,917 locations in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico. Ross offers first-quality, in-season, brand name and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices every day. The Company also operates 365 dd's DISCOUNTS® stores in 23 states that feature a more moderately-priced assortment of first-quality, in-season apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices every day. Additional information is available at www.rossstores.com.

Contacts:

William W. Sheehan II

Connie Kao


Executive Vice President,

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations


Chief Financial Officer

(925) 965-4668


(925) 965-4150

[email protected]

SOURCE Ross Stores, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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