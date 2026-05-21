Ross Stores, Inc.: Ross Stores Announces Quarterly Dividend

DUBLIN, Calif., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ross Stores, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROST) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.445 per common share, payable on June 30, 2026 to stockholders of record as of June 9, 2026.

About Ross Stores, Inc.

Ross Stores, Inc. is an S&P 500, Fortune 500, and Nasdaq 100 (ROST) company headquartered in Dublin, California, with fiscal 2025 revenues of $22.8 billion. Currently, the Company operates Ross Dress for Less® ("Ross"), the largest off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States with 1,917 locations in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico. Ross offers first-quality, in-season, brand name and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices every day. The Company also operates 365 dd's DISCOUNTS® stores in 23 states that feature a more moderately-priced assortment of first-quality, in-season apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices every day. Additional information is available at www.rossstores.com.

Contacts: William W. Sheehan II Connie Kao

Executive Vice President, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Chief Financial Officer (925) 965-4668

(925) 965-4150 [email protected]

SOURCE Ross Stores, Inc.