The scientists identified that UV exposure in PERC and TOPCon solar cells increases interface defects and makes them more recombination-active, driving ultraviolet-induced degradation. They found strong degradation on PERC front and rear surfaces and TOPCon front surfaces, while the TOPCon rear remains stable due to poly-Si UV absorption.Researchers at the University of South New Wales (USNW) in Australia have investigated the physical origin of ultraviolet-induced degradation (UVID) in PERC and TOPCon solar cell technologies and have found that UV exposure not only creates additional interface ...

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