New EI CoE in Munich to serve LTTS' clients in Mobility, Sustainability Tech segments, accelerating applied AI adoption and Engineering Intelligence innovation

L&T Technology Services (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a global leader in AI, Digital ER&D Consulting Services, today announced the inauguration of its first Engineering Intelligence Center of Excellence (EI CoE) in Europe, located in Munich, Germany. The Munich EI CoE marks a strategic milestone in LTTS' Engineering Intelligence (EI) approach leveraging deep-tech and embedding AI across the engineering lifecycle to enable intelligent products, autonomous operations and next-generation manufacturing systems.

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The Engineering Intelligence CoE inauguration was attended by dignitaries and guests from industry, government, academia and the Indo-German business community

By combining deep domain engineering expertise with forward looking technologies including GenAI, Agentic AI, multimodal AI, Physical AI and edge intelligence, LTTS aims to help global enterprises move from AI experimentation to scalable, real-world industrial transformation. Reinforcing this leadership, LTTS is also leading the charter in AI patent filings, with over 237 patents filed in AI GenAI alone in FY26.

Positioned at the heart of one of Europe's most advanced industrial and technology ecosystems, the Munich EI CoE will serve as a collaborative innovation hub for clients across mobility, industrial products, sustainability and technology sectors. The center will focus on accelerating applied AI solutions, intelligent manufacturing, software-defined products, predictive operations and connected engineering ecosystems tailored to Europe's evolving industrial priorities.

LTTS has steadily expanded its presence in Europe, where it now serves over 60 clients across the continent and has a team of more than 4,500 engineers supporting the region. The launch of the EI CoE will enable a steady pivot for its clients through faster outcome-driven innovation, while strengthening local collaboration and deepening engagement with clients, partners and academia.

The inauguration ceremony brought together industry leaders, clients, partners and members of the innovation ecosystem. The event was attended by dignitaries and guests from industry, government, academia, and the Indo-German business community.

On the inauguration, Amit Chadha, Chief Executive Officer Managing Director, L&T Technology Services, said, "LTTS' first EI Center of Excellence in our Munich design center is a milestone as it brings our deep-tech and EI-based solutions closer to the clients' R&D hubs across the region. The center will act as a focal point for innovation, R&D and new product development, redefining how products, platforms and manufacturing are engineered and optimized in the AI era."

About L&T Technology Services Ltd

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) is a global leader in AI, Digital ER&D Consulting Services. A listed subsidiary of Larsen Toubro (L&T), we offer design, development, testing, and sustenance services across products and processes.

Purposeful. Agile. Innovation. is how we drive growth across the Mobility, Sustainability and Tech segments. Our client base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 57 top ER&D companies across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom hi-tech, and process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 23,800 employees across 22 global design centers, 31 global sales offices, and 98 innovation labs, as of March 31, 2026.

For additional information about L&T Technology Services log on to www.LTTS.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Aniruddha Basu

L&T Technology Services Limited

E: Aniruddha.Basu@LTTS.com

Sayanti Chakraborty

L&T Technology Services Limited

E: Sayanti.Chakraborty@LTTS.com