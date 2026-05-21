BT unveils fan-inspired football poem with Frank Skinner and Home Nations legends ahead of UEFA EURO 2028

New poem unveiled today featuring Frank Skinner alongside UK Home Nations football legends Izzy Christiansen (England), Keith Gillespie (Northern Ireland), Helen Ward (Wales) and Rachel Corsie (Scotland), celebrates the passion, rituals and shared emotion that define football fandom across the UK

The piece is inspired by supporters from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland and marks BT's role as Official Telecommunications Partner of UEFA EURO 2028

The launch follows new BT research showing three quarters (75%) of people are already excited for UEFA EURO 2028 to take place in the UK, while 72% say tournaments like the UEFA EURO shape the nation's culture, identity and mood 1

To watch Frank Skinner, Izzy Christiansen, Keith Gillespie and Rachel Corsie perform the poem together, visit the BT YouTube channel

LONDON, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BT today unveils a new fan-inspired poem featuring comedian and lifelong football fan Frank Skinner (Three Lions) alongside Home Nations football legends Izzy Christiansen (England), Helen Ward (Wales), Rachel Corsie (Scotland) and Keith Gillespie (Northern Ireland).

Celebrating BT becoming the Official Telecommunications Partner of UEFA EURO 2028, the poem brings together voices from across the UK to capture what football means now: the emotion, the atmosphere, the matchday rituals and the moments that connect supporters whether they are in a stadium, at home or on the move.

Thirty years on from co-writing Three Lions, Frank Skinner collaborated on the poem using fan responses and insights from across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to inspire the final piece, creating a powerful tribute to the shared culture of football fandom and the game's unique ability to bring people together ahead of UEFA EURO 2028 coming to the UK and Ireland.

The launch follows a new national consumer survey commissioned by BT, which reveals just how deeply football shapes life across the UK. The research found that nearly three quarters (72%) of people from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland say tournaments like the UEFA EURO 2028 have a major impact on the nation's culture, identity and mood, while 75% say they are already excited for UEFA EURO 2028 to take place on home soil.1

It's not just the game itself that fans remember, but the chants and songs that define a generation of tournaments too. Almost half (45%) say that when they think back to UEFA EURO '96, the iconic Three Lions anthem is the moment they most associate with that summer.1

At the heart of the campaign is BT's ambition to use the power of connectivity to bring people together through shared cultural moments, no matter where they are in the UK. This spirit of connection mirrors the nationwide experiences fans can expect during UEFA EURO 2028, brought to life through the unifying, fan-inspired poem. The campaign also builds on BT's longstanding network leadership, including making Wembley Stadium connected by EE the UK's first sports venue to have a bespoke and permanent 5G+ network, and comes as 62% of UK sports fans say they want technology to enhance the in-stadium experience.1

Ahead of UEFA EURO 2028, BT will continue to innovate and strengthen its network to deliver new and improved experiences. This includes boosting mobile performance by up to 20% in many host cities including London, Glasgow, Manchester, Newcastle, Cardiff and Liverpool; delivering a dedicated 5G+ network slice to each of the 24 tournament training venues; and rolling out unique eSIM experiences for fans from across the UK and around the world who want to stay connected with friends, family and all the action at matches and fan parks.

Claire Gillies, CEO of BT Consumer, said: "UEFA EURO 2028 will be one of the defining moments for the UK this decade. We're incredibly proud that BT is the Official Telecommunications Partner, using the full strength of our networks and technology to help power every moment, wherever fans choose to experience the action. The poem is a celebration of football's ability to bring people together and reflects the power of connectivity to unite fans through shared experiences. Every day, millions of customers depend on BT to do brilliant things, and as we look ahead to EURO 2028, we're focused on providing the infrastructure and fan experiences that will help deliver the most connected tournament for the UK."

Frank Skinner, Comedian, Actor, Presenter and Writer, said: "When BT asked me to help capture what football means to fans today, I loved the idea of collaborating on something inspired by supporters themselves. What came through was a real sense of togetherness - that football doesn't just entertain us, it connects us. As we look ahead to UEFA EURO 2028 on home soil, it feels fitting to celebrate the way the game brings people closer, whether through a shared chant, a shared screen or a shared moment of joy."

Izzy Christiansen said: "When I think about football in England now, it's how much the game has grown and who gets to be part of it. I've seen first-hand how the connection between players and fans has changed; it's closer, more visible, and more inclusive than ever. Whether you're in the stands or following along wherever you are, that sense of being part of something bigger is what makes it special."

Helen Ward said: "For me, playing for Cymru has always been about representing something bigger than myself. It's identity, pride, and the bond we share as a nation. Every time I pulled on that shirt, I felt the support of the fans, the communities, and the young girls who saw a future in the game. That sense of togetherness has driven me throughout my career. To be part of something that celebrates that spirit today means a huge amount."

Rachel Corsie said: "In Scotland, football runs deep. It's built on history, resilience and a real passion that unites our people. From pulling on the shirt, to being amongst the fans that travel the country to support the team, it's the feeling in those moments that are special. Being part of something that reflects what the game means across Scotland today is very moving."

Keith Gillespie said: "Some of my best memories are playing away and still hearing Northern Irish fans louder than anyone else in the stadium. That support stays with you. It's proper, unwavering. It tells you everything about what football means back home. That's why this kind of moment matters, because it brings that spirit to the surface in a unique way."

You can watch now on the BT YouTube and see the full poem below.

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Four Nations, One Chant

That feeling before,

Before the roar,

Before that sound of boot against ball.

At the ground. in the bar, or just sitting there

in your own little flat, in your underwear

with a nice cup of tea, in your favourite chair.

If you properly care

Then you're properly there.

Belfast, Cardiff, Edinburgh, West Bromwich,

ready to cheer, to revere and pay homage

to our teams and our dreams

our fists punching the air

or clenched in despair.

You can be anywhere

but when you really care,

When you properly care,

then you're properly there.

The wall chart's unfolded, the face-paint's been bought

The team in your sticker-book's just 2 men short.

You've got the new shirt and you've stacked-up the snacks

Bit nervous but mainly just stoked to the max

It's the UEFA EUROS 2028. And time to re-write England's story.

With a Lioness style ending and ticker-tape glory?

In the pub, that's the hub, where the voices aa blend

And you're huggin a stranger like they're your best friend

Fae a buzz tae a roar, fae a spark tae a flame

We're no watching alone, coz we all share one name.

It's Scotland. It's Alba. That word brings a tear to your eye

and we'll scream for our team and we'll never say die.

We'll follow our team like a heavenly choir

Our hymns and arias can only inspire

We will not go gentle into that good night

We'll sing our hearts out for the red, green and white

We are Wales and the tales of these times we will share,

and might even say 'I know 'cos I was there'

When it comes to the EUROS, we strive to succeed there

So we made our way to the wishing chair

And we asked that the team would be focused and driven

And for some of that magic that Georgie was given.

Northern Ireland will rise, you can feel it ignite

Cos the wishing chair will see us right.

Yes, of course, we're all different

But, at source, we're the same

Pride and unity.

Passion. Community.

Different kits

Different voices

But all part of the game

All the heart of the game.

And our love of the game.

Makes

Us

Us

Notes to Editors

1.Sapio Research: The survey was conducted among 2,100 UK consumers. The interviews were conducted online by Sapio Research in April 2026 using an email invitation and an online survey. Results of any sample are subject to sampling variation. The magnitude of the variation is measurable and is affected by the number of interviews and the level

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BT Group consists of four customer-facing units: Consumer serves individuals and families in the UK; Business covers companies and public services in the UK; International serves multinational organisations headquartered outside the UK and overseas public sector customers; Openreach is an independently governed, wholly owned subsidiary wholesaling fixed access infrastructure services to its customers - over 700 communications providers across the UK.

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