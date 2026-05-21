New report from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) says renewables will be key to meeting rising global demand for electricity but with up to 2.5 TW of solar, storage and wind projects already in connection queues worldwide, increased investment in grid infrastructure will be pivotal.Electrification must account for 35% of global total final electricity consumption by 2035 to remain on a 1.5 C-compatible pathway, according to a new report from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). The agency's latest report, "Transitioning away from fossil fuels: A roadmap based on ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...