AIKO Powers Infinity Power's 259 MW Nefer Benban Landmark Solar Project in Egypt

YIWU, China, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIKO, a global leader in solar cell and module technology, announced that it has signed a module supply agreement with Infinity Power to equip the 259 MW Nefer Benban solar photovoltaic project, located in Egypt's renowned Benban solar complex in Aswan Governorate.

The project marks Infinity Power's return to Aswan, having been the first developer to build renewable energy projects in Benban Solar Park in 2017. It also demonstrates continued progress toward Infinity Power's objective of operating 10 GW of renewable energy capacity across Africa by 2032.

Nefer Benban will deliver 259 MW of solar PV capacity integrated with 120 MWh of battery energy storage. Once operational, it is expected to supply electricity to approximately 311,000 homes and avoid around 349,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually. The project will contribute to Egypt's National Energy Strategy by expanding clean electricity generation and supporting long-term energy security.

Situated in one of the world's harshest solar environments, the project features an average annual temperature of 34°C and solar irradiation of 1,620 kWh/m². These extreme operating conditions demand high-performance and highly durable solar modules. AIKO's All-Back-Contact (ABC) technology has been selected to meet these rigorous requirements while supporting an accelerated project timeline, with all modules to be delivered within one month from the signing of the agreement. The project is scheduled to be connected to the grid by the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2026.

"We chose AIKO modules for their high-efficiency, long-term reliable quality, fast delivery, and robust, strong and durable design with latest technology," said Omar Magdy, senior procurement manager at Infinity Power. "The high-efficiency performance of AIKO's advanced modules, combined with a high-density mounting strategy, maximizes energy yield per square meter of land, delivering superior value for the project."

Maximizing Land Utilization and Project Economics

Infinity Power's core objectives for the project centered on lowering LCOE, maximizing IRR, and operating within a constrained CAPEX framework. AIKO's ABC modules, AIKO-A-GRH-66Dw (2382×1134×30mm), address these requirements directly. With 24.2% module efficiency and power output of 650/655Wp, the modules deliver 20W more than leading TOPCon products in the same area, at no additional cost per watt. This allows Infinity to increase energy output without additional land or mounting structure costs.

The performance advantages are reinforced by AIKO's industry-leading degradation rates: first-year degradation =1%, and annual degradation from year 2 to 30 at 0.35%. Combined with a 15-year product warranty and a 30-year power warranty, these characteristics ensure long-term reliability and sustained energy output. The modules are expected to generate 471.6 GWh of annual electricity, translating into total lifecycle revenue of US$566 million.

Key economic benefits compared with conventional TOPCon modules under the same land area:

Installed capacity increase: 4.0%

Lifecycle energy gain: 5.8%

Per-watt BOS cost reduction: 4.0%

LCOE reduction: 3.7%

IRR improvement: 1.6%

The Nefer Benban project underscores AIKO's role in enabling large-scale, cost-effective renewable energy solutions for high-impact public infrastructure, supporting national sustainability goals. AIKO continues to provide high-efficiency, reliable solar solutions to partners across the Middle East and Africa, driving the global transition to a carbon-free energy future.

About AIKO

AIKO, a top-ranked solar technology leader, specializing in the research, development, and manufacturing of solar generation products. AIKO provides customers with solar cells, ABC (All Back Contact) modules, and scenario-based packaged solutions. Guided by the mission of "Empowering transformation towards a carbon-free era," AIKO continues to pursue extreme innovation and cutting-edge technology.

For more information, please visit https://aikosolar.com.

About Infinity Power

Infinity Power, a joint venture between Infinity and Masdar, is the largest African renewable energy provider. Infinity Power targets power generation projects in Africa through renewable energy sources, namely solar and wind, as well as other technologies such as battery storage, aiming for 10GW of operational capacity by 2032.

It has a substantial operational portfolio of 1.3 GW across Egypt, South Africa and Senegal - helping to avoid 3.3 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually - and a pipeline of 16GW, including around 3GW in advanced development. For further information about Infinity Power, visit www.weareinfinitypower.com

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