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WKN: A3E2FD | ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49 | Ticker-Symbol: KYC0
Tradegate
21.05.26 | 10:45
8,550 Euro
-1,16 % -0,100
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
MONDI PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MONDI PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,5508,70012:06
8,5508,70012:00
PR Newswire
21.05.2026 11:36 Uhr
140 Leser
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Mondi Plc - Results of the Dividend Reinvestment Plan - 2025 Final Dividend

Mondi Plc - Results of the Dividend Reinvestment Plan - 2025 Final Dividend

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 21

Mondi plc

Incorporated in England and Wales

Registered number: 6209386

Tax registration number: 454 12394 14454

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49

JSE share code: MNP

21 May 2026

Mondi Group - Results of the Dividend Reinvestment Plan - 2025 Final Dividend

On 19 February 2026, Mondi plc ("Mondi") announced that it would pay a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2025 of 4.92 euro cents per ordinary share (the "Dividend") to all Mondi plc ordinary shareholders on either the UK main register or the South African branch register on 27 March 2026 (the "Record Date"). The Dividend was paid on 7 May 2026.

Eligible shareholders ("Shareholders") were able to participate in Dividend Reinvestment Plans ("DRIPs"). In accordance with the JSE Listings Requirements, Mondi confirms the results of the DRIPs as follows:

- Shareholders on the UK main register holding 5,732,561 shares or 1.30% of Mondi's issued share capital as at the Record Date elected to participate in the UK Dividend Reinvestment Plan, resulting in the purchase of 29,481 shares in the market at an average price of £8.1658 per share.

- Shareholders on the South African branch register holding 38,689,338 shares or 8.76% of Mondi's issued share capital as at the Record Date elected to participate in the South African Dividend Reinvestment Plan, resulting in the purchase of 203,465 shares in the market at an average price of R174.89160 per share.

About Mondi

Mondi is a global leader in packaging and paper, contributing to a better world by producing products that are sustainable by design. We employ 24,000 people in more than 30 countries and operate an integrated business with expertise spanning the entire value chain, enabling us to offer our customers a broad range of innovative solutions for consumer and industrial end-use applications. Sustainability is at the centre of our strategy, with our ambitious commitments to 2030 focused on circular driven solutions, created by empowered people, taking action on climate.

In 2025, Mondi had revenues of €7.7 billion and underlying EBITDA of €1.0 billion. Mondi is listed on the London Stock Exchange in the ESCC category (MNDI), where the Group is a FTSE100 constituent. It also has a secondary listing on the JSE Limited (MNP).

Sponsor in South Africa: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Pty) Ltd

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.