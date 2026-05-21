Westwell Showcases AI-Driven Logistics Innovation at TOC Europe 2026

HONG KONG, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global logistics industry accelerates its transition toward digitalization and decarbonization, artificial intelligence is emerging as a key force reshaping the sector. From May 19-21, Westwell returned to TOC Europe 2026 under the theme "AI LINKS GLOBE MOVES," showcasing its AI-powered smart logistics solutions at Booth E82 at Hamburg Messe in Germany.

At this year's event, Westwell presented its "Dual Flagship" intelligent transport solutions - the Q-Truck and E-Truck S2 - alongside the newly upgraded ReeWell, an all-element intelligent scheduling and operations management platform for port operations.

Dual Flagship Smart Transport Solutions Deliver Lifecycle Autonomous Logistics

Westwell's E-Truck S2, a fully electric, in-house developed autonomous heavy-duty truck, features an upgradeable architecture designed to support progressive evolution from L2 to L4 autonomous driving capabilities.

The model has obtained EU CE certification and delivers outstanding environmental performance through its fully electric powertrain, helping reduce carbon emissions while meeting the demanding requirements of European ports for electrification upgrades and around-the-clock continuous operations.

The E-Truck has already been deployed at scale across multiple international ports, earning strong market recognition and customer trust through its stable and reliable performance. At South Asia Pakistan Terminals (SAPT) in Karachi, 18 Westwell E-Trucks have operated steadily for more than a year, accumulating over 450,000 kilometers in mileage while supporting the port's green transformation initiatives.

In January 2026, a fleet of 40 E-Trucks officially entered operation at Red Sea Container Terminal (RSCT) in Egypt, supporting the terminal's smart and sustainable logistics development while contributing to the country's Egypt Vision 2030 strategy. In early May, another 15 E-Trucks were successfully deployed at Sohar Port in Oman to further enhance terminal service capabilities and support long-term sustainable growth.

The E-Truck S2 shares a drive-by-wire chassis platform with Westwell's Qomolo autonomous driving family. Powered by an advanced AI-VCU optimization system and multimodal AI algorithms, the vehicle dynamically optimizes performance, energy consumption, and component lifespan based on operating conditions, driving behavior, and vehicle status - enabling the truck to continuously improve through operation.

Compared with traditional diesel-powered heavy-duty trucks, the E-Truck delivers zero-emission and low-noise performance while enhancing driving safety and operator comfort through intelligent driving assistance systems and an optimized cabin design.

Westwell also showcased its flagship fully autonomous Q-Truck, equipped with the company's self-developed intelligent perception engine featuring multi-task, multi-source, and multi-field-of-view front-fusion sensing technologies. The system combines high-precision AI stereo cameras with LiDAR to provide 360-degree highly accurate perception and recognition capabilities in complex operating environments.

The Q-Truck has already achieved large-scale commercial deployment across global markets including the United Kingdom, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Malaysia, and Mexico.

At Hutchison Ports Port of Felixstowe in the U.K., Q-Truck has maintained continuous 24/7 operations since 2023. Following deployment of Westwell's solution, overall port operational efficiency increased, while overall operational costs largely decreased, making the project a benchmark for green and digital transformation at European ports.

ReeWell Redefines Intelligent Port Operations With World Model Architecture

In addition to its intelligent transport solutions, Westwell also unveiled the latest upgraded version of its ReeWell all-element intelligent scheduling and operations management platform at TOC Europe 2026.

Modern port operations continue to face challenges caused by fragmented management systems, frequent operational disruptions, and the lack of unified coordination across workflows - all of which limit efficiency improvements. Westwell's next-generation ReeWell platform introduces an AI-native approach designed to address pain points that traditional software engineering frameworks have struggled to solve.

Beyond conventional operations research-based scheduling, ReeWell is built on a foundation of "world models and agentic decision-making systems." Without requiring customers to replace their existing infrastructure, the platform establishes a unified intelligent orchestration layer covering six core operational elements: vessels, vehicles, yards, equipment, personnel, and energy resources.

In addition to seamless integration with Westwell autonomous vehicles, the platform is also compatible with manually operated trucks, yard cranes, quay cranes, and other cargo-handling equipment.

At the technical level, ReeWell consolidates operational data from across the terminal into a unified data foundation. Powered by its world model architecture, the platform can interpret real-time operating conditions, predict evolving situations, and evaluate optimization strategies. An agentic decision-making framework, supported by short-, medium-, and long-term memory systems, then processes recommendations through layered workflows.

Routine adjustments - such as route optimization and task rescheduling - can be executed autonomously by the system, while decisions involving safety-critical thresholds or commercial priorities are escalated to dispatch operators for confirmation. This layered decision-making mechanism maximizes operational intelligence while ensuring the safety and reliability of critical decisions.

At the application level, ReeWell supports three key operational stages: pre-operation intelligent simulation and scenario planning, real-time global operational monitoring during execution, and post-operation business analytics and optimization. The platform enables ports to transition from traditional experience-driven operations toward a new intelligent collaboration model in which systems proactively identify issues and operators make strategic decisions.

The solution not only helps reduce labor costs and operational errors, but also significantly improves terminal throughput efficiency, aligning closely with the European Union's ongoing push for port digitalization and sustainability upgrades.

Driven by "Ainergy", the dual engines of AI and new energy technologies, Westwell is advancing an AI-powered end-to-end intelligent logistics model spanning intelligent vehicles, autonomous driving systems, fleet orchestration, and battery-swapping energy solutions, delivering smarter, more efficient, greener, and safer operations for customers worldwide.

Today, Westwell's integrated intelligent logistics solutions have been successfully deployed across more than 30 countries and regions globally, establishing the company as an industry benchmark for both technological innovation and commercial implementation.

Looking ahead, Westwell will continue to drive innovation-led growth by delivering integrated solutions covering intelligent execution, operational collaboration, and decision-making optimization across major logistics scenarios including seaports, inland ports, airports, smart factories, and multimodal transportation networks. The company looks forward to working alongside industry partners to shape a smarter and greener future for global logistics and open a new chapter for the industry worldwide.

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