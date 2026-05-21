CSIOS Corporation and Montgomery County Public Schools Educational Foundation Announce Winners of the 2026 "Cesar Pie Cyber Defender Scholarship"

CSIOS Corporation, in partnership with Montgomery County Public Schools Educational Foundation (MCPSEF), announced 8 scholarship winners for the 2026 "Cesar Pie Cyber Defender Scholarship."

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) is Maryland's largest and our nation's 4th largest school county. Currently serving 160K+ students representing approximately 160+ different countries and speaking over 150+ different languages, MCSP is also considered one of the most diverse school districts in our country. Over the years, underrepresented students from this highly populous and diverse student population have faced significant, intersecting barriers to cyber educational success. Through the "Cesar Pie Cyber Defender Scholarship," CSIOS has continued to advocate for underrepresented MCPS students aspiring to become part of Maryland's next generation of cyber defenders.

This year, 8 high school seniors were awarded $10,000 scholarships each to help launch their careers in the cyber field. "CSIOS has dedicated itself to help MCPS students and their families overcome significant barriers, including financial constraints, lack of belonging, and systemic inequities in higher cyber education," said Pie. Mr. Pie added, "Through this scholarship, we continue to demonstrate our commitment to expanding the cybersecurity talent in Maryland, while contributing to what matters most-our children's future."

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For information regarding this news release, please contact: News@csioscorp.com

SOURCE: CSIOS Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/csios-corporation-and-montgomery-county-public-schools-educationa-1168397