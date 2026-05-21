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ACCESS Newswire
21.05.2026 12:02 Uhr
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Doozy Robotics Announces Global Expansion with Seed Funding to Scale Physical AI Industrial Workforce

Backed by reputable early investors, the Singapore-based humanoid startup gears up for Series A with robust qualified pipeline and live deployments across two continents

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / Doozy Robotics, the Singapore-based Physical AI humanoid company building autonomous industrial workforces, today announced a coordinated global expansion across the United States, GCC, and Asia, marking its next phase of growth ahead of a planned Series A. The startup is backed by investors including Cocoon Capital, who have supported the company through a period of great commercial traction.

Founded by Suresh Chandrasekar and Ajmal Thahseen, Doozy is building a vertically integrated ecosystem rather than selling isolated machines. The platform combines an Industrial Super Humanoid, a fleet of Autonomous Mobile Robots, and Autonomous Forklifts, all coordinated by the company's proprietary orchestration layer, Eywa-OS. Designed to function as a super-intelligent factory manager, Eywa-OS governs the entire operation: it interprets high-level production goals, dynamically allocates humanoids and robots across the floor, and adapts to disruptions in real time. The Industrial Super Humanoid is scheduled to launch in Q3 2026, with first deployments beginning soon after.

The expansion comes against the backdrop of a structural, generational labor shortage that now extends well beyond aging economies. In the U.S., labor constraints are projected to contribute to over $1T (USD) by 2030 in negative GDP impact, nearly half of American workers are over 45, and Gen Z accounts for just 8% of the workforce. Doozy is positioning itself as the first scalable agentic industrial workforce built for this reality.

"The global labor shortage is a structural shift, not a temporary imbalance," said Suresh Chandrasekar, CEO & co-founder of Doozy Robotics. "We are building the Physical AI workforce that will power the next era of manufacturing. By combining humanoids, autonomous systems, and Eywa-OS orchestration, we are enabling facilities to operate with intelligence at scale. This expansion into the U.S. marks a critical step towards that vision."

The company is also extending the Robot-as-a-Service model to a full multi-agent ecosystem. Instead of purchasing hardware outright, customers subscribe to an integrated autonomous workforce on a monthly basis and can scale humanoids and robots up or down as production demand shift - turning factory automation from a heavy capital expenditure into an elastic operational service.

Doozy enters this phase with commercial proof points impressive at the seed stage, including a qualified global pipeline of more than $200M, a $144M MOU signed with a major industrial conglomerate, and a large pilot of humanoid deployments underway with a U.S. pharmaceutical leader. Paying customers are live across two continents, with engagements spanning Daimler, Carrier, and VitaQuest.

"We have been incredibly impressed by the sheer velocity of Doozy Robotics' traction to date," said Michael Blakey, Managing Partner at Cocoon Capital. "Already having global customers actively deploying these systems across their warehouses and factories is a testament to the team's execution. They have cracked some of the most persistent bottlenecks in industrial robotics, such as seamlessly navigating uneven floors and disorganized spaces, and reducing the operational footprint by 50% compared to traditional forklifts. Most importantly, they are delivering this advanced capability at a price point that makes mass-market adoption inevitable. It is a truly impressive leap forward for the industry."

About Doozy Robotics

Doozy Robotics is a Physical AI humanoid company building autonomous industrial workforces powered by Eywa-OS. Its vertically integrated ecosystem includes Industrial Super Humanoids, Autonomous Mobile Robots, and Autonomous Forklifts operating under a unified agentic intelligence system. Headquartered in Singapore with expanding operations in the United States, Doozy Robotics enables end-to-end autonomous manufacturing and logistics under a scalable subscription model. Learn more at https://www.doozyrobotics.com/.

Media Contact: Lauren Gill, MAG PR at Lauren@mooringadvisorygroup.com.

SOURCE: Doozy





View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/doozy-robotics-announces-global-expansion-with-seed-funding-to-scale-p-1168564

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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