London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2026) - CS Global Partners has launched the 2026 World Citizenship Report, with Ireland again claiming first place as the world's most valuable citizenship.





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The report applies a data-driven framework across 188 jurisdictions and five core motivators, examining how globally minded individuals weigh security, opportunity and mobility in an era of persistent instability. It positions citizenship as a strategic asset rather than a legal status, treated by families as portfolio insurance that protects generational outcomes.

Ireland leads the headline rankings with a score of 85.1, followed by Switzerland at 83.2 and Denmark at 82.8. The United Kingdom shares ninth place at 80.0 alongside the Netherlands. The top tier reflects sustained strength across safety, quality of life, economic opportunity, mobility and financial freedom.

Quality of life leads decision-making

Quality of life ranks as the single most important feature of citizenship at 27.3%, ahead of financial, business or career opportunities at 18.9% and freedom of movement at 18.7%.

Europe dominates the 2026 quality of life rankings, with Northern and Western European jurisdictions filling the upper tier supported by strong healthcare provision, environmental standards and social infrastructure.

Education and healthcare feature prominently among the government shortcomings identified by respondents, at 39.9% and 42.7% respectively. The data supports second citizenship as a practical route for families to optimise living standards across borders.

Micha-Rose Emmett, CEO of CS Global Partners, said: "The 2026 findings reflect a definitive shift in how families and individuals now think about citizenship. In a year defined by political turbulence, regulatory churn and shifting tax regimes, our respondents have made clear that stability, quality of life and certainty matter more than ever."

Citizenship now functions as an active component of long-term planning, weighed against the same criteria as any other asset class.

Stability outranks tax for the global wealthy

Tax has become a defining factor in where the world's wealthy choose to live, with regime overhauls across mature and emerging markets prompting renewed assessment of relocation options.

Among ultra-wealthy individuals considering departure from the UK, only 18% cite the lowest tax rates as their top priority. 42% point to stability of government and certainty in taxes as the more decisive factor.

Tax regime overhauls across major economies have produced what the report describes as change fatigue.

The UK's abolition of the non-dom regime in April 2025, alongside successive inheritance tax adjustments, sits within a wider pattern of fiscal reform stretching from Western Europe to the Gulf. High-net-worth families across these markets remain in extended research phases, weighing children's education and elderly relatives alongside pure tax calculations.

Greece, Portugal and Italy lead the list of preferred destinations, each offering residency packages calibrated to mobile wealthy individuals. The United Arab Emirates also draws strong interest on the back of modern infrastructure, though regional developments continue to test its stability pitch.

Emmett added: "Predictability is the most powerful retention tool any government holds. For jurisdictions competing for global talent and capital, a credible long-term roadmap on personal taxation matters more than the headline rate. The 2026 data shows that wealthy families have moved past chasing the cheapest option and now place a premium on certainty."

Citizenship as an intergenerational asset

Family security and generational protection dominate when respondents weigh the strategic benefits of second citizenship. The top-ranked jurisdictions deliver frictionless access to global education, employment and lifestyles that a single strong degree from a lower-ranked country can no longer guarantee.

Parents now view citizenship as an intergenerational mobility play. A child with strong citizenship inherits cleaner air, better public services and access to the world's fastest-growing markets. The 2026 data confirms that the most valuable advantage for high-net-worth families may come from the passport rather than the diploma.

Download the full World Citizenship Report 2026 here.

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Source: CS Global Partners