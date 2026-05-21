Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2026) - Stablecorp Digital Currencies Inc. ("Stablecorp"), a Canadian digital asset infrastructure company acting on behalf of QCAD Digital Trust (the "Trust") in its capacity as servicer of the Trust, today announced that it has issued QCAD on Arc testnet and integrated with StableFX, Circle's institutional-grade stablecoin FX engine. The QCAD/USDC pair is available in the StableFX sandbox environment, demonstrating how Canadian dollar stablecoin liquidity will move onchain. This integration will transition to production following Arc mainnet launch, expanding stablecoin-based FX infrastructure for CAD/USD flows within the Arc ecosystem.

Arc is the open Layer-1 blockchain developed by Circle and designed to bridge onchain innovation with real-world economic activity. As one of the first Canadian dollar stablecoins issued on Arc testnet, QCAD demonstrates how it can work together with Arc and StableFX to support global onchain finance through stablecoin-based FX, predictable fees, and deterministic settlement.

Redefining Foreign Exchange with StableFX

StableFX allows financial institutions, payment processors, and corporate treasuries to efficiently execute large-scale currency conversions between fully-reserved stablecoins, including QCAD and USDC.

"Our integration into Arc testnet represents the next evolution of Canada's digital economy," said Patrick Mandic, Chief Technologist at Stablecorp. "Integrating QCAD into StableFX isn't just about enabling a new trading pair, it's about building a faster, more efficient digital backbone for the $150 billion daily USD/CAD corridor; an infrastructure to accelerate the migration of institutional FX onto on-chain rails."

"Working with Stablecorp to support QCAD's integration with StableFX on Arc testnet helps expand more efficient onchain CAD and USD foreign exchange use cases," said Nikhil Chandhok, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Circle. "This reflects the growing opportunity to use stablecoins and open blockchains to enable more efficient infrastructure for real-world financial applications."

Efficient, Direct, Compliant

For institutions, the combination of QCAD and StableFX offers distinct advantages over traditional FX markets:

Minimal Settlement Risk: Utilizing Payment-versus-Payment (PvP) atomic settlement, StableFX exchanges QCAD and USDC in near-real time. This minimizes the risk of counterparty default during the settlement window.

Utilizing Payment-versus-Payment (PvP) atomic settlement, StableFX exchanges QCAD and USDC in near-real time. This minimizes the risk of counterparty default during the settlement window. Capital Efficiency: Removes the requirement to pre-fund multiple foreign nostro accounts with idle cash. Instead, liquidity can be mobilized internationally on-demand, aligned with real-time payment and settlement needs.

Removes the requirement to pre-fund multiple foreign nostro accounts with idle cash. Instead, liquidity can be mobilized internationally on-demand, aligned with real-time payment and settlement needs. Liquidity availability: The T+0 (instant) settlement cycle allows corporate treasurers to deploy capital immediately, rather than having funds trapped in the T+2 clearing process of legacy banking networks.

The T+0 (instant) settlement cycle allows corporate treasurers to deploy capital immediately, rather than having funds trapped in the T+2 clearing process of legacy banking networks. Programmable Compliance: Arc's architecture supports "opt-in privacy". QCAD flows on the network are designed to support businesses to enable compliance with privacy standards.

About Circle

Circle is one of the world's leading internet financial platform companies, building the foundation of a more open, global economy through programmable blockchain infrastructure, digital assets, and payment applications. Circle's platform includes the world's largest stablecoin network anchored by USDC, Circle Payments Network for global money movement, and Arc, an enterprise-grade blockchain designed to become the Economic OS for the internet. Enterprises, financial institutions, and developers use Circle to power trusted, internet-scale financial innovation.

About the QCAD Digital Trust and Stablecorp

The QCAD Digital Trust is an Ontario trust that holds the reserve assets on behalf of holders of QCAD. Stablecorp is one of Canada's leading digital asset infrastructure companies, focused on building professional-grade blockchain solutions. In partnership with industry leaders, Stablecorp creates refined, scalable and compliant products, such as QCAD, that serve as the foundation for the next generation of financial services. Further information about QCAD, including the reserve assets and the terms and conditions associated with the QCAD program, can be found on the Stablecorp website (www.stablecorp.ca) and under the Trust's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Disclaimers

Arc testnet is offered by Circle Technology Services, LLC ("CTS"). CTS is a software provider and does not provide regulated financial or advisory services. You are solely responsible for services you provide to users, including obtaining any necessary licenses or approvals and otherwise complying with applicable laws. Arc has not been reviewed or approved by the New York State Department of Financial Services. The product features described in these materials are for informational purposes only. All product features may be modified, delayed, or cancelled without prior notice, at any time and at the sole discretion of Circle Technology Services, LLC. Nothing herein constitutes a commitment, warranty, guarantee or investment advice.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as Stablecorp's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management of Stablecorp. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298341

Source: Stablecorp / QCAD Digital Trust