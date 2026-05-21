The collaboration integrates Cranium's AI security and governance platform with ISTARI's global cyber-resilience expertise to provide enterprises with a comprehensive framework for AI risk management and compliance.

Cranium AI, the leading end-to-end AI Security and Governance platform, and ISTARI, a leading cyber resilience advisory firm, today announced a strategic partnership to provide global organizations with an end-to-end AI security governance solution.

As organizations accelerate AI adoption, they face a critical challenge: implementing actionable, operational AI governance while keeping pace with the speed of the AI landscape. This collaboration bridges that gap by merging Cranium's cutting-edge AI security and governance platform with ISTARI's deep advisory expertise in cyber risk and operating model design. Together, the firms provide a powerful, end-to-end solution for enterprises navigating the complexities of AI transformation.

A Unified Vision for Sustainable AI Governance

The partnership is built on a shared mission to move organizations beyond fragmented AI initiatives toward fully operationalized, secure, and governed programs. By combining Cranium's platform automation with ISTARI's advisory-led execution, AI security becomes a sustainable operational capability rather than a standalone tool.

The joint approach delivers:

Automated Discovery and Testing: Cranium AI provides automated discovery, security testing, and real-time compliance monitoring across internal and third-party AI systems.

Cranium AI provides automated discovery, security testing, and real-time compliance monitoring across internal and third-party AI systems. Embedded Governance: ISTARI ensures these technical capabilities are woven into enterprise processes, governance frameworks, and operating models.

ISTARI ensures these technical capabilities are woven into enterprise processes, governance frameworks, and operating models. Regulatory Alignment: Together, the firms help clients identify and mitigate AI-specific risks while operationalizing governance aligned with emerging regulations.

Together, the firms help clients identify and mitigate AI-specific risks while operationalizing governance aligned with emerging regulations. Enterprise Integration: The partnership integrates AI security directly into existing enterprise workflows, reducing manual effort and enhancing real-time, data-driven decision-making for executives.

Executive Perspective

"Enterprises today don't just need visibility into their AI-they need the ability to secure and govern it at scale," said Jonathan Dambrot, CEO and Co-founder of Cranium AI. "This partnership with ISTARI ensures that Cranium's platform is not only deployed but truly embedded into how organizations operate. Together, we are enabling clients to move from awareness to action, with AI security built into every phase of their journey."

Rossa Shanks, CEO of ISTARI, added: "Enterprises are deploying AI faster than they can govern it, and the gap between ambition and assurance is where risk now lives. Our partnership with Cranium brings together their unified AI security and governance platform with ISTARI's advisory expertise and global network of senior practitioners, giving boards and CISOs a credible path from principle to practice. This is what cyber stewardship of AI looks like in execution."

About Cranium AI

Cranium AI is the leading end-to-end AI Security and Governance platform, helping enterprises secure and govern their AI across the full model lifecycle. Headquartered in the New York metropolitan area, Cranium is committed to the mission of making AI safe and trustworthy for everyone, driven by a team of "Craniacs" who are redefining the standards for AI excellence with value realization.

For more information, visit www.cranium.ai or follow us on LinkedIn.

About ISTARI

ISTARI is a global cybersecurity firm, established by Temasek in 2020, with a unique model for helping clients build cyber resilience. Our mission is to help organisations achieve lasting cyber resilience with a whole-of-company approach, by leveraging peerless talent, expertise, and innovation through an unparalleled network. Our vision is to curate the defining cyber resilience ecosystem of our time uniting academia, enterprise, practitioners, policymakers, and innovators to outpace cyber risk and build collective resilience.

For more information, visit www.istari-global.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260521886801/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts



Cranium AI:

Betsy J. Walker

Email: bwalker@cranium.ai



ISTARI:

Ellie Watmuff, Global Marketing Director

Email: elliewatmuff@istari-global.com