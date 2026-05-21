Solomon Global Heralds 'Year of the Three Lions' with Latest Royal Mint Gold Coin

New release coincides with 60th anniversary of England's 1966 World Cup victory and high demand for CGT-free coins

London, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solomon Global is offering investors and collectors the opportunity to pre-order the highly exclusive British Lion 1oz gold bullion 2026 coin (just 5,000 pieces available worldwide), from Thursday, May 21st.

A landmark moment, 2026 is the first time in history that The Royal Mint has issued three entirely separate gold bullion coins featuring the iconic British lion in their design. As well as appealing to bullion enthusiasts, this unofficial numismatic 'hat-trick' is perfectly timed for football fans celebrating the 60th anniversary of England's 1966 World Cup victory. The British Lion 1oz gold bullion 2026 coin, the second issue in a range introduced last year, officially launches on Thursday, May 28th, but can be pre-ordered now from precious metals supplier, Solomon Global, here: PCGS Certified 2026 British Lion 1oz Gold Coin.

The three lion-themed releases for 2026:

The British Lion and American Eagle 2026 1oz Gold Bullion Coin - celebrates the enduring alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States; created in collaboration with former US Mint Chief Engraver John M. Mercanti.



https://solomon-global.com/product/pcgs-certified-2026-lion-and-eagle-1oz-gold-coin/





- celebrates the enduring alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States; created in collaboration with former US Mint Chief Engraver John M. Mercanti. https://solomon-global.com/product/pcgs-certified-2026-lion-and-eagle-1oz-gold-coin/ The Tudor Beast 'The Queen's Lion' 1oz Gold Coin - The Queen's Lion marks the eighth release in the hugely popular series, inspired by the ten majestic stone beasts that line the Moat Bridge of Hampton Court Palace.



https://solomon-global.com/product/pcgs-certified-2026-tudor-beast-the-queens-lion-1oz-gold-coin/



- The Queen's Lion marks the eighth release in the hugely popular series, inspired by the ten majestic stone beasts that line the Moat Bridge of Hampton Court Palace. https://solomon-global.com/product/pcgs-certified-2026-tudor-beast-the-queens-lion-1oz-gold-coin/ The British Lion 2026 1oz Gold Bullion Coin (details below).



This latest release is struck in 1 troy ounce of 999.9 fine gold to bullion standard and bears the inscription 'Leo Britannicus'. Featuring the heraldic lion, a symbol of strength, courage, and pride, it also incorporates a Union Flag surface animation that creates an aesthetically pleasing hologram effect and provides an advanced layer of security. The obverse features the portrait of King Charles III, designed by sculptor Martin Jennings. The inaugural British Lion 1oz gold coin, which launched in 2025, proved hugely popular with Solomon Global clients and is no longer available.

In addition to having limited mintages and strong investment appeal, all three coins are exempt from Capital Gains Tax in the UK. According to Solomon Global's latest research1, this is a key consideration for investors, with almost 45% citing tax efficiency as their primary motivation for exploring gold.





"As someone who has a keen interest in English history and symbolism, I think these lion-themed coins are particularly special," said Sir Geoff Hurst. "The fact that three different lion coins are being released during the 60th anniversary year of England's World Cup victory makes it feel like a genuinely memorable moment for collectors as well as a fitting celebration of legacy."

"British legal tender bullion coins featuring heraldic designs attract strong demand from customers, but having three separate lion-themed bullion releases in one year is genuinely unique," said Paul Williams, Managing Director at Solomon Global. "Each of these coins combines strong collector appeal, limited mintages, liquidity, and - as legal tender coins - CGT-free status in the UK. The timing is expected to add additional interest, particularly given our partnership with Sir Geoff Hurst."



Solomon Global, the trusted gold and silver supplier, offers the PCGS Certified 2026 The British Lion 1oz Gold Bullion Coin now for pre-order here: https://solomon-global.com/product/pcgs-certified-2026-the-british-lion-1oz-gold-coin/.

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NOTES TO EDITORS

About Solomon Global



Solomon Global specialises in the secure delivery of physical gold and silver in bar and coin form for private ownership. The company takes a uniquely consultative approach to purchasing and selling physical gold and silver, regardless of the investment amount. Its straightforward and personalised approach helps anyone interested in exploring gold, from first-time buyers to seasoned investors and collectors, build and protect a lasting legacy.

Solomon Global's team of experienced gold and silver consultants are always available to discuss the attractive tax advantages for people purchasing gold and silver bullion in the UK.

Solomon Global was awarded 'Best UK Gold Bullion Dealer' at the ADVFN International Financial Awards 2026 & 2025, 'Best Alternative Asset Provider 2025' and 'Most Trusted UK Bullion Supplier 2025' at the London Investor Show Awards 2025, and 'Most Trusted UK Gold Bullion Supplier 2024' at The London Investor Show Awards 2024.

For any questions about buying or selling gold and silver, contact the team here:https://solomon-global.com/contact/

For further press information, please contact: Francesca De Franco on 0794 125 3135 or email fdefranco1@gmail.com







1 Survey based on the responses of 13,848 registrants in the year to April 17th, 2026

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