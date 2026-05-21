Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 21.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nach dem Tungsten-Schock: Startet hier jetzt die nächste große US-Critical-Minerals-Story?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.05.2026 12:22 Uhr
183 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Qiang Cai and Ricardo Andre Galendi Junior win the 12th IBFD Frans Vanistendael Award for International Tax Law

Amsterdam, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBFD is proud to announce Qiang Cai and Ricardo Andre Galendi Junior as the winners of the 12th IBFD Frans Vanistendael Award for International Tax Law, a prestigious international prize recognizing outstanding scientific research in international taxation.

As of this year's 12th edition, the award is conferred in two distinct categories as opposed to one, reflecting the breadth and diversity of academic contributions to the development of international tax law:
• IBFD Frans Vanistendael Award for Books
• IBFD Frans Vanistendael Award for Articles and Book Chapters

The winner of the IBFD Frans Vanistendael Award for Articles and Book Chapters is Qiang Cai for the publication 'Reassessing the Economic Allegiance Theory from a Transaction Cost Perspective: What's the Benefit Principle Got to Do with It?' World Tax Journal 17, no. 4 (2025).

The winner of the IBFD Frans Vanistendael Award for Books is Ricardo Andre Galendi Junior for the publication The Justification and Structure of the GloBE Model Rules. IBFD Doctoral Series 78. IBFD, 2025.

About the winning publications

Qiang's original approach to economic allegiance brings valid arguments to challenge the conventional view that the benefit principle underpins international taxation. The author's conceptual framework makes economic allegiance suitable to operate without physical presence, thus in a way that might operate for both source and residence jurisdictions, stressing the value of human relations over things.

Galendi's book addresses issues of sovereignty and undertakes a comprehensive examination of the Pillar 2 GloBE rules, which should have been made before adopting them. Galendi addresses the reasons for the GloBE minimum tax, how the rules and taxing mechanism work, whose income is determined, what is burdened with the tax, where the burden is placed, and how the tax is imposed. Importantly, he critically evaluates the measures against their justifications.

In total IBFD received 85 submissions across both categories, a record for the Frans Vanistendael Award.

About the winners

Dr Qiang Cai is a lecturer (associate professor) in Tax Law and Commercial Law at the School of Law, University of Aberdeen, where he also serves as Co-Director of the Aberdeen Centre for Commercial Law (ACCL). He has published extensively in international tax law, with a particular interest in the theoretical framework of international taxation.

Dr Ricardo André Galendi Júnior is a Partner at Lacaz Martins, Pereira Neto, Gurevich & Schoueri Advogados, Professor in the Professional Master's Program at the Brazilian Institute of Tax Law (Instituto Brasileiro de Direito Tributário - "IBDT") and in the LLM in Tax Law at Insper. He holds a PhD in Tax Law ("summa cum laude") from the University of Cologne, Germany, and a Master's degree in Economic, Financial, and Tax Law from the University of São Paulo (USP).

IBFD warmly congratulates both winners on their exceptional achievements and valuable contributions to the advancement of international tax scholarship and research.

About the Frans Vanistendael Award for International Tax Law

The annual award promotes and celebrates scientific research of the highest standards. An independent international jury evaluates the submitted publications and selects the works that make the most outstanding contribution to the development of international tax law, including European Union tax law.

Applications and nominations for the 13th IBFD Frans Vanistendael Award for International Tax Law will open on 1 June 2026.

Further information, including the competition rules and eligibility requirements, is available on the award webpage: IBFD Frans Vanistendael Award for International Tax Law.

About IBFD

IBFD is a leading international provider of cross-border tax expertise, with a long-standing history of supporting and contributing to tax research and academic activities. As an independent foundation, IBFD utilizes its global network of tax experts and its Knowledge Centre to serve Fortune 500 companies, governments, international consultancy firms and tax advisers worldwide.

Attachment

  • Qiang Cai and Ricardo Andre Galendi Junior receiving their award


Emer Cronin IBFD e.cronin@ibfd.org

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.