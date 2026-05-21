Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 21.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nach dem Tungsten-Schock: Startet hier jetzt die nächste große US-Critical-Minerals-Story?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JE1C | ISIN: GB00B65TLW28 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
21.05.2026 12:30 Uhr
152 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 21

Dividend Declaration

The Diverse Income Trust plc

(the "Company")

Dividend Declaration

Following the publication of the Circular on 17 April 2026, in which it stated that the Company may pay a further dividend in advance of 26 June 2026, the date the planned Scheme becomes effective (the "Effective Date"), in order to ensure that the Company meets the distribution requirements to maintain investment trust status, the Board of the Company has declared an interim dividend of 3.05p per share. This continues the strong record of income growth from the portfolio with the interim dividend comprising:

  • 2.04p per share in respect of the fourth interim dividend for the financial year ending 31 May 2026 (2025: 1.35p per share);
  • 0.54p per share in respect of a distribution from the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, DIT Income Services Limited, in the year ended 31 May 2026; and
  • 0.47p per share in respect of the period from 1 June 2026 to the Effective Date.

The declaration of the fourth interim dividend today brings the total for the year ended 31 May 2026 to 5.39p per share. This compares with an equivalent of 2.02p paid over the first year of the Company in 2011/12 (after adjusting for the 13-month period). Over the 15 years of the Company's life, its ordinary dividends have grown at a rate of 7.3% per annum, a rate well ahead of inflation, and of the majority of its peer group. In addition, as outlined in the Scheme proposals, the trust's total return record remains one of the strongest amongst its peer group since IPO.

The interim dividend will be paid (by cheques and BACS only) on 19 June 2026 to the holders of Ordinary shares on the register as at 29 May 2026, with an ex-dividend date of 28 May 2026. As announced on 17 April 2026, the Company has withdrawn its Dividend Reinvestment Plan, previously managed by its Registrar, MUFG Corporate Markets.

21 May 2026

Enquiries

The Diverse Income Trust plc

Andrew Bell, Chair

Contact via Panmure Liberum Limited

Premier Miton Group plc

Gervais Williams, Martin Turner, Claire Long

0333 456 4560

Panmure Liberum Limited

Alex Collins, Tom Scrivens, Ashwin Kohli

020 3100 2000

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.