The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 21

Dividend Declaration

The Diverse Income Trust plc

(the "Company")

Dividend Declaration

Following the publication of the Circular on 17 April 2026, in which it stated that the Company may pay a further dividend in advance of 26 June 2026, the date the planned Scheme becomes effective (the "Effective Date"), in order to ensure that the Company meets the distribution requirements to maintain investment trust status, the Board of the Company has declared an interim dividend of 3.05p per share. This continues the strong record of income growth from the portfolio with the interim dividend comprising:

2.04p per share in respect of the fourth interim dividend for the financial year ending 31 May 2026 (2025: 1.35p per share);

0.54p per share in respect of a distribution from the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, DIT Income Services Limited, in the year ended 31 May 2026; and

0.47p per share in respect of the period from 1 June 2026 to the Effective Date.

The declaration of the fourth interim dividend today brings the total for the year ended 31 May 2026 to 5.39p per share. This compares with an equivalent of 2.02p paid over the first year of the Company in 2011/12 (after adjusting for the 13-month period). Over the 15 years of the Company's life, its ordinary dividends have grown at a rate of 7.3% per annum, a rate well ahead of inflation, and of the majority of its peer group. In addition, as outlined in the Scheme proposals, the trust's total return record remains one of the strongest amongst its peer group since IPO.

The interim dividend will be paid (by cheques and BACS only) on 19 June 2026 to the holders of Ordinary shares on the register as at 29 May 2026, with an ex-dividend date of 28 May 2026. As announced on 17 April 2026, the Company has withdrawn its Dividend Reinvestment Plan, previously managed by its Registrar, MUFG Corporate Markets.

21 May 2026

Enquiries

The Diverse Income Trust plc Andrew Bell, Chair Contact via Panmure Liberum Limited Premier Miton Group plc Gervais Williams, Martin Turner, Claire Long 0333 456 4560 Panmure Liberum Limited Alex Collins, Tom Scrivens, Ashwin Kohli 020 3100 2000

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45