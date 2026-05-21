The company's new facility, located in the Salalah Free Zone in southern Oman, is currently manufacturing PERC technology, with plans to transition to TOPCon before the end of the year.Solar manufacturer Advanced American Clean Energy (AACE) has opened its solar module manufacturing facility in the Salalah Free Zone in southern Oman. The facility is currently operating with an annual production capacity of 300 MW, with manufacturing focused on PERC technology for utility-scale and commercial applications. AACE Chief Operating Officer Khalel Khanshali and Pure International Investment Company ...

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