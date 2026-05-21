Pinewood North America LLC: Pinewood.AI Deepens Financial Insights and Customer Journey Data with Expanded Business Intelligence Modules

Embedded modules focus on two key areas of dealership operations, with instant, actionable insight

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinewood.AI, the leading cloud-based full-service technology provider to automotive retailers and OEMs, has added two new embedded modules to its Business Intelligence (BI) Solution that will give dealers and OEMs greater insight into financial performance and customer journey.

Now available for users of the Pinewood Automotive Intelligence Platform, the Accounting & Finance and Customer modules each focus on a distinct area of dealership operations, with the aim of providing deeper insight, and automatic reporting, to support informed decision-making directly within the application.

The new modules follow the release of Pinewood.AI's Sales & Stock insight earlier this year. The modules move dealers from static, manual reporting to live, actionable insight that supports operational and financial decisions. The additions complete the Core Insights (bronze tier) of Pinewood.AI's BI module suite.

The Accounting & Finance module provides detailed information across financial performance, including profit and loss, balance-sheet, budgeting, working-capital and margin analysis, as well as trend reporting in ready-made dashboards. It is designed to surface enterprise-accurate, fully reconciled financial data in a consistent and governed way, without having to manually build reports - saving up to 10 hours for each dealership, every week. Metrics are governed and defined centrally, reducing discrepancies between spreadsheets, manual reports, and different users' interpretations of performance.

Customer, the second new Business Intelligence module, focuses on the complete customer journey, covering sales activity, lead management, conversion performance, customer satisfaction and database quality indexing. It brings together operational and CRM-style data to help dealers understand how customers interact with the business, identify areas of friction or opportunity, and drive performance improvements.

Jason Gregory, Data and Analytics Director at Pinewood.AI, said: "This marks an important step forward in Pinewood.AI delivering a fully rounded, customer-facing analytics platform, giving dealers and OEMS consistent, embedded insight across all four core operational areas. Completing Core BI is a major milestone for us in providing customers with enterprise-wide insight across accounting, customer, sales and aftersales, all on one platform, one database, one version of the truth."

Pinewood.AI's Business Intelligence Solution is available across three tailored packages of Core Insights, Enhanced Insights and Strategic Insights, all providing solutions ranging from ready-made operational reporting through to fully bespoke analytics aligned to specific business objectives.

Jason added: "This forms the foundation for the next phase of our analytics innovation and supports our mission to help dealers improve efficiency, profitability and performance across every department."

For more information about Business Intelligence and the Pinewood Automotive Intelligence Platform, visit Pinewood.AI

Media contact:

Aimée Soudry at The Maverick Group

aimee.soudry@maverick-group.com, 07442822621

About Pinewood Technologies Group PLC:

Established in 1981, Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (Pinewood.AI) is a leading cloud-based full-service technology provider to automotive retailers and OEMs. Pinewood.AI's system is a market-leading automotive intelligence platform, which has been developed collaboratively with dealers and OEMs to provide secure software across sales, aftersales, accounting and CRM. With headquarters located in the UK and North America, Pinewood.AI serves a global user base spanning over 36 countries and has long-standing partnerships with over 50 OEM brands.

Previously part of Pendragon PLC, in 2024 Pinewood.AI became an independent entity following the sale of Pendragon's UK Motor and Leasing divisions to Lithia Motors Inc, one of the largest automotive retailers in North America. In February 2025, Pinewood Technologies Group PLC acquired Seez, an automotive AI & ML company. LON: PINE, OTCQX: PINWF

For more information, visit Pinewood.AI





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