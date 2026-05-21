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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.05.2026 13:10 Uhr
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Taiga Motors: Taiga Ramps Up Production and Begins Deliveries of New Orca WX3 Electric Watercraft to North American and European Customers

  • Taiga successfully completed production ramp on new Orca models following the sellout of its Orca P2 models in Q1.
  • Began customer deliveries of the new Orca WX3 electric personal watercraft ahead of 2026 summer season.
  • Taiga completes first-ever deliveries of mass-produced electric personal watercraft to Europe as demand grows for lower-cost, fuel-free marine recreation.

Taiga Orca production

MONTREAL, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taiga today announced the beginning of customer deliveries for its new Orca WX3 electric personal watercraft, marking another important milestone after completing production and delivery of their 2026 Orca P2 model run. Taiga ramped up their watercraft production in Q1 and is continuing to produce to meet demand for the 2026 summer season.

Following investments in its international network and international team buildout in 2025, Taiga has begun the first-ever deliveries of mass-produced electric personal watercraft to Europe. This international expansion signals an encouraging shift in the marine industry, with growing appetite for electric adoption as more accessible alternatives enter the market.

The newly launched Orca WX3 is entering customer deliveries on schedule following its unveiling in September 2025. The new 3-seat model was designed to expand accessibility to electric watercraft with a versatile crossover platform, designed for big adventures and watersports for the whole family while offering industry first connectivity features for safer riding and bi-directional charging capabilities.

"The new Orca WX3 is incredibly fun, silent and represents meaningful progress towards accessible electric boating," said Sam Bruneau, Taiga CEO. "Bringing it to production so fast is the result of all the hard work from the Taiga team and our partners."

For riders who have not yet experienced the thrill of electric, Taiga's Orca WX3 Summer Tour kicks off in June across key boating and waterfront destinations in North America and Europe. Further details and bookings to ride electric can be found at taigamotors.com.

Orca in Europe

About Taiga Motors
Taiga Motors is a Canadian electric off-road vehicle company committed to accelerating the electrification of snowmobiles and personal watercraft. Based in Montreal, Quebec, Taiga's electric powertrain platform is proven across more than 150 commercial operations in North America, Europe with over one million kilometers of field data accumulated across three years. The company is designed to transform the way people access the outdoors.

www.taigamotors.com

Media Contact
Kate Wilson
kate.wilson@taigamotors.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2bdf8db9-9cc2-4121-8476-2d9fa88fc6cd

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a623a17-488a-4f82-8837-d18fb394976a


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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