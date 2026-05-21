Q3 FY2026

8.4% Year on Year Revenue Decline to £178.5 million

6.4% Revenue Decline at Constant Currency

Diluted EPS £(7.55) compared to £0.18 in the prior year comparative period

Adjusted Diluted EPS £0.05 compared to £0.34 in the prior year comparative period

Endava plc(NYSE: DAVA) ("Endava" or the "Company"), the technology-driven business transformation group whose AI-native approach combines cutting edge technology with deep industry expertise, today announced results for the three months ended March 31, 2026 ("Q3 FY2026").

"This has been one of the more challenging periods Endava has faced in recent years. Demand remains uneven across sectors, deal cycles continue to be extended, and clients are scrutinizing technology spending more carefully than at any point since the macro slowdown began. Against this backdrop, revenue came in below expectations, margin contracted, and we recognized a non-cash goodwill impairment.

We are disappointed by these outcomes, but it is important to distinguish near-term execution challenges from our long-term strategic positioning. During the quarter, we accelerated our transition toward AI-native delivery and deepened our presence in payments transformation work. We also engaged more directly with senior client decision-makers on enterprise-scale AI initiatives.

We recently announced a collaboration with Mastercard combining our AI-native engineering and industry expertise with Mastercard's global reach and data-driven products and services. Additionally, we were selected as a strategic partner by Tyl by NatWest, NatWest Group's merchant-payments arm, to modernize and expand its payments-acceptance platform.

These initiatives, and others like them, have moved our AI driven business up from 5% of total revenue a year ago in Q3FY25, to 15% of total revenue in Q3FY26, showing the underlying momentum of our pivot.

By keeping our teams focused on these priorities and serving as trusted partners to decision-makers who are redefining their technology roadmaps, we believe we are positioning Endava to convert today's headwinds into tomorrow's momentum," said John Cotterell, Endava's CEO.

THIRD QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2026 FINANCIAL METRICS:

Revenue for Q3 FY2026 was £178.5 million, a decline of 8.4% compared to £194.8 million in the same period in the prior year.

Revenue decline at constant currency (a non-IFRS measure)* was 6.4% for Q3 FY2026.

Loss before tax for Q3 FY2026 was £(372.0) million, compared to profit before tax of £13.6 million in the same period in the prior year.

Adjusted profit before tax (a non-IFRS measure)* for Q3 FY2026 was £3.2 million, or 1.8% of revenue, compared to £24.6 million, or 12.6% of revenue, in the same period in the prior year.

Loss for the period was £(394.4) million, resulting in diluted loss per share of £(7.55), compared to profit for the period of £10.9 million and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of £0.18 in the same period in the prior year.

Adjusted profit for the period (a non-IFRS measure)* was £2.6 million, resulting in adjusted diluted EPS (a non-IFRS measure)* of £0.05, compared to adjusted profit for the period of £20.1 million and adjusted diluted EPS of £0.34 in the same period in the prior year.

During the quarter, an impairment of £364.6 million was recognised against goodwill, which is included as an exceptional item in the condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income. This goodwill impairment has arisen due to the performance of the Company in the year to date, as well as management's reforecast of the Company's future performance through to FY31 and into perpetuity, by comparing the Company's recoverable amount derived from future forecasts to the Company's enterprise value. No goodwill impairment was recognised in the same period in the prior year.

During the quarter the Group incurred a tax charge of £23.2m relating to the derecognition of the entire UK deferred tax asset. The amount is included as an exceptional item in the condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income. The derecognition follows a reassessment of the recoverability of the deferred tax asset based on updated expectations for future UK taxable profits. The reassessment is consistent with the reforecast of the company's future performance considered in the assessment of the recoverable value of goodwill.

CASH FLOW:

Net cash used in operating activities was £(0.4) million in Q3 FY2026, compared to net cash from operating activities of £18.7 million in the same period in the prior year.

Adjusted free cash flow (a non-IFRS measure)* was £(3.1) million in Q3 FY2026, compared to £17.5 million in the same period in the prior year.

At March 31, 2026, Endava had cash and cash equivalents of £48.4 million, compared to £59.3 million at June 30, 2025.

* Definitions of the non-IFRS measures used by the Company and a reconciliation of such measures to the related IFRS financial measure can be found under the sections below titled "Non-IFRS Financial Information" and "Reconciliation of IFRS Financial Measures to Non-IFRS Financial Measures."

OTHER METRICS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2026:

Headcount totaled 11,225 at March 31, 2026, with an average of 10,166 operational employees in Q3 FY2026, compared to a headcount of 11,365 at March 31, 2025 and an average of 10,272 operational employees in the same period in the prior year.

Number of clients with over £1 million in revenue on a rolling twelve-month basis was 129 at March 31, 2026 compared to 136 clients at March 31, 2025.

Top 10 clients accounted for 40% of revenue in Q3 FY2026, compared to 39% in the same period in the prior year.

By geographic region, 38% of revenue was generated in North America, 23% was generated in Europe, 33% was generated in the United Kingdom and 6% was generated in the rest of the world in Q3 FY2026. This compares to 37% in North America, 22% in Europe, 35% in the United Kingdom and 6% in the Rest of the World in the same period in the prior year.

By industry vertical, 23% of revenue was generated from Payments, 22% from BCM, 9% from Insurance, 16% from TMT, 8% from Mobility, 11% from Healthcare, and 11% from Other in Q3 FY2026. This compares to 19% from Payments, 21% from BCM, 9% from Insurance, 18% from TMT, 8% from Mobility, 12% from Healthcare, and 13% from Other in the same period in the prior year.

OUTLOOK:

Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2026:

Endava expects revenue will be in the range of £181.0 million to £185.0 million, representing a constant currency revenue decline of between (3.5)% and (1.0)% on a year-over-year basis. Endava expects adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of £0.09 to £0.13 per share.

Full Fiscal Year 2026:

Endava expects revenue will be in the range of £721.8 million to £725.8 million, representing a constant currency revenue decline of between (6.0)% and (5.0)% on a year-over-year basis. Endava expects adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of £0.45 to £0.49 per share.

This above guidance for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2026 assumes the exchange rates on April 30, 2026 (when the exchange rate was 1 British Pound to 1.35 US Dollar and 1.16 Euro).

Endava is not able, at this time, to reconcile its expectations for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2026 for a rate of revenue growth or decline at constant currency or adjusted diluted EPS to their respective most directly comparable IFRS measures as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, reconciling items such as share-based compensation expense, amortisation of acquired intangible assets and foreign currency exchange losses (gains), net, as applicable. Accordingly, a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort, although it is important to note that these factors could be material to Endava's results computed in accordance with IFRS.

The guidance provided above is forward-looking in nature. Actual results may differ materially. See "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM:

As of March 31, 2026, the Company had repurchased an aggregate of 8,047,338 American Depositary Shares for $121.9 million under its share repurchase program. As of March 31, 2026, the Company had $28.1 million remaining for repurchase under our Board's share repurchase authorization.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:

The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 am ET today, May 21, 2026, to review its Q3 FY2026 results. To participate in Endava's Q3 FY2026 earnings conference call, please dial in at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time (844) 481-2736 or (412) 317-0665 for international participants, Conference ID: Endava Call.

Investors may listen to the call on Endava's Investor Relations website at http://investors.Endava.com. The webcast will be recorded and available for replay until Thursday, June 18, 2026.

ABOUT ENDAVA PLC:

Endava is a leading provider of next-generation technology services, dedicated to enabling its clients to accelerate growth, tackle complex challenges and thrive in evolving markets. By combining innovative technologies and deep industry expertise with an AI-native approach, Endava consults and partners with clients to create solutions that drive transformation, augment intelligence and deliver lasting impact. From ideation to production, it supports clients with tailor-made solutions at every stage of their digital transformation, regardless of industry, region or scale.

Endava's clients span payments, insurance, banking and capital markets, technology, media, telecommunications, healthcare, mobility, retail and consumer goods and more. As of March 31, 2026, 11,225 Endavans are helping clients break new ground across locations in Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL INFORMATION:

To supplement Endava's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income, Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows presented in accordance with IFRS, the Company uses non-IFRS measures of certain components of financial performance in this press release. These measures include revenue (decline)/growth rate at constant currency, adjusted profit before tax, adjusted profit for the period, adjusted diluted EPS and adjusted free cash flow.

Revenue (decline)/growth rate at constant currency is calculated by translating revenue from entities reporting in foreign currencies into British Pounds using the comparable foreign currency exchange rates from the prior period. For example, the average currency rates in effect for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2025 were used to convert revenue for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2026 and the revenue for the comparable prior period.

Adjusted profit before tax ("Adjusted PBT") is defined as the Company's (loss)/profit before tax adjusted to exclude the impact of share-based compensation expense, amortisation of acquired intangible assets, realised and unrealised foreign currency exchange losses/(gains), net, goodwill impairment charge, restructuring costs, exceptional people charges, and fair value movement of contingent consideration, all of which are non-cash items except for realised foreign currency exchange losses/(gains), net, restructuring costs and exceptional people charges. Our Adjusted PBT margin is our Adjusted PBT as a percentage of our total revenue.

Adjusted profit for the period is defined as Adjusted PBT less the adjusted tax charge for the period. The adjusted tax charge is the tax charge adjusted for the tax impact of the adjustments to PBT, the release of the deferred tax liability relating to Romanian withholding tax and the reduction of the UK deferred tax asset in full.

Adjusted diluted EPS is defined as Adjusted profit for the period, divided by weighted average number of shares outstanding diluted.

Adjusted free cash flow is the Company's net cash from (used in) operating activities, plus grants received, less net purchases of non-current assets (tangible and intangible). Adjusted free cash flow is not intended to be a measure of residual cash available for management's discretionary use since it omits significant sources and uses of cash flow, including mandatory debt repayments and changes in working capital.

Management believes these measures help illustrate underlying trends in the Company's business and uses the measures to establish budgets and operational goals, communicated internally and externally, for managing the Company's business and evaluating its performance. Management also believes the presentation of its non-IFRS financial measures enhances an investor's overall understanding of the Company's historical financial performance. The presentation of the Company's non-IFRS financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the Company's financial results prepared in accordance with IFRS, and its non-IFRS measures may be different from non-IFRS measures used by other companies. Investors should review the reconciliation of the Company's non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS financial measures included below and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "believe," "expect," "intends," "outlook," "may," "will," and other similar terms and phrases. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our long-term strategic positioning, Endava's business strategies, plans, operations and growth opportunities, and Endava's future financial performance, including management's financial outlook for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2026. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: Endava's ability to achieve its revenue growth goals, including as a result of a slower conversion of its pipeline; Endava's expectations of future operating results or financial performance; Endava's ability to accurately forecast and achieve its announced guidance; Endava's ability to retain existing clients and attract new clients, including its ability to increase revenue from existing clients and diversify its revenue concentration; Endava's ability to attract and retain highly-skilled IT professionals at cost-effective rates; Endava's ability to successfully identify acquisition targets, consummate acquisitions and successfully integrate acquired businesses and personnel; Endava's ability to penetrate new industry verticals and geographies and grow its revenue in current industry verticals and geographies; Endava's ability to maintain favorable pricing and utilisation rates to support its gross margin; the effects of increased competition as well as innovations by new and existing competitors in its market; the size of Endava's addressable market and market trends; Endava's ability to adapt to technological change and industry trends and innovate solutions for its clients; Endava's plans for growth and future operations, including its ability to manage its growth; Endava's ability to effectively manage its international operations, including Endava's exposure to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; Endava's future financial performance; the impact of unstable market, economic, and global conditions, as well as other risks and uncertainties discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of Endava's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended June 30, 2025 filed with the SEC on September 4, 2025 and in other filings that Endava makes from time to time with the SEC. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Endava's views and expectations as of the date hereof and are based on information currently available to Endava. Endava anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change. Endava specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in this press release except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Endava's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Nine Months Ended March 31 Three Months Ended March 31 2026 2025 2026 2025 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 REVENUE 540,823 585,479 178,538 194,838 Cost of sales Direct cost of sales (413,131 (417,317 (139,292 (134,251 Allocated cost of sales (19,218 (20,896 (6,038 (6,998 Total cost of sales (432,349 (438,213 (145,330 (141,249 GROSS PROFIT 108,474 147,266 33,208 53,589 Selling, general and administrative expenses (120,349 (124,449 (39,218 (37,135 Goodwill impairment charge (364,624 (364,624 OPERATING (LOSS) PROFIT (376,499 22,817 (370,634 16,454 Net finance expense (11,151 (2,503 (1,318 (2,857 (LOSS) PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD BEFORE TAX (387,650 20,314 (371,952 13,597 Tax on profit (loss) on ordinary activities (21,855 (270 (22,490 (2,651 (LOSS) PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD (409,505 20,044 (394,442 10,946 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange differences on translating foreign operations and net investment hedge impact 4,945 (21,554 (929 (7,741 Total comprehensive (expense) income for the year attributable to the equity holders of the Company (404,560 (1,510 (395,371 3,205 (LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE: Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic 52,716,456 59,234,601 52,234,286 59,164,297 Weighted average number of shares outstanding Diluted 52,716,456 59,566,531 52,234,286 59,434,080 Basic (Loss) EPS (£) (7.77 0.34 (7.55 0.19 Diluted (Loss) EPS (£) (7.77 0.34 (7.55 0.18

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 (1) £'000 £'000 £'000 ASSETS NON-CURRENT Goodwill 113,007 473,296 490,955 Intangible assets 102,794 100,890 110,471 Property, plant and equipment 14,998 14,177 15,036 Lease right-of-use assets 37,013 41,515 44,240 Deferred tax assets 7,342 19,030 20,792 Financial assets and other receivables 3,258 5,009 9,141 TOTAL 278,412 653,917 690,635 ASSETS CURRENT Trade and other receivables 210,822 209,523 193,131 Corporation tax receivable 1,029 12,865 10,084 Financial assets 199 121 119 Cash and cash equivalents 48,376 59,345 68,277 TOTAL 260,426 281,854 271,611 TOTAL ASSETS 538,838 935,771 962,246 LIABILITIES CURRENT Lease liabilities 13,735 13,661 13,922 Trade and other payables 104,960 96,827 101,161 Corporation tax payable 7,198 7,757 6,088 Contingent consideration 192 100 80 Deferred consideration 3,376 3,349 TOTAL 126,085 121,721 124,600 LIABILITIES NON CURRENT Borrowings 195,776 180,943 136,456 Lease liabilities 29,099 33,448 35,225 Deferred tax liabilities 13,841 15,183 19,674 Tax liabilities related to Pillar II Income tax 646 584 Contingent consideration 159 401 329 Other liabilities 592 552 377 TOTAL 240,113 231,111 192,061 EQUITY Share capital 1,044 1,123 1,189 Share premium 21,280 21,280 21,280 Merger relief reserve 63,440 63,440 63,440 Retained earnings 142,210 575,428 619,216 Other reserves (55,329 (60,369 (41,613 Treasury shares (17,958 (17,922 Investment in own shares (5 (5 (5 TOTAL 172,640 582,939 645,585 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 538,838 935,771 962,246 (1) Restated to include the effect of revisions arising from provisional to final acquisition accounting for GalaxE.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Nine Months Ended March 31 Three Months Ended March 31 2026 2025 2026 2025 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Loss) Profit for the period (409,505 20,044 (394,442 10,946 Income tax charge 21,855 270 22,490 2,651 Non-cash adjustments 415,116 64,720 377,451 18,513 Tax received (paid) 2,251 (6,943 (1,643 (3,157 Research Development Credit received 8,567 4,696 Net changes in working capital 1,757 (23,010 (8,921 (10,294 Net cash from (used in) operating activities 40,041 55,081 (369 18,659 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of non-current assets (tangibles and intangibles) (14,010 (2,932 (2,883 (1,361 Proceeds from disposal of non-current assets 114 255 51 219 Payment for acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired (4,443 (6,676 (857 (776 Interest received 1,493 978 244 258 Net cash used in investing activities (16,846 (8,375 (3,445 (1,660 FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from borrowings 54,903 35,000 11,903 25,000 Repayment of borrowings (43,634 (40,842 (20,304 (10,000 Proceeds from sublease 90 92 37 28 Repayment of lease liabilities (9,478 (9,357 (2,895 (3,198 Repayment of lease interest (1,259 (1,447 (404 (458 Grant received 105 274 95 Interest and debt financing costs paid (7,707 (6,510 (2,545 (2,228 Payment for repurchase of own shares (27,431 (17,808 (2,446 (17,808 Net cash (used in) financing activities (34,411 (40,598 (16,559 (8,664 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (11,216 6,108 (20,373 8,335 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 59,345 62,358 68,484 60,065 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 247 (189 265 (123 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 48,376 68,277 48,376 68,277

RECONCILIATION OF IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

RECONCILIATION OF REVENUE (DECLINE) GROWTH RATE AS REPORTED UNDER IFRS TO REVENUE (DECLINE) GROWTH RATE AT CONSTANT CURRENCY: Nine Months Ended March 31 Three Months Ended March 31 2026 2025 2026 2025 REVENUE (DECLINE) GROWTH RATE AS REPORTED UNDER IFRS (7.6 7.2 (8.4 11.7 Impact of Foreign exchange rate fluctuations 1.3 1.6 2.0 0.7 REVENUE (DECLINE) GROWTH RATE AT CONSTANT CURRENCY (6.3 8.8 (6.4 12.4

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX AND ADJUSTED PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD: Nine Months Ended March 31 Three Months Ended March 31 2026 2025 2026 2025 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 (LOSS) PROFIT BEFORE TAX (387,650 20,314 (371,952 13,597 Adjustments: Share-based compensation expense 18,594 28,186 4,418 6,221 Amortisation of acquired intangible assets 15,240 16,236 5,070 4,054 Foreign currency exchange losses (gains), net 3,772 1,446 (1,070 4,866 Goodwill impairment charge 364,624 364,624 Restructuring costs 9,056 5,494 2,525 Exceptional people charges 668 Fair value movement of contingent consideration (626 (5,963 (457 (4,092 Total adjustments 411,328 45,399 375,110 11,049 ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX 23,678 65,713 3,158 24,646 (LOSS) PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD (409,505 20,044 (394,442 10,946 Adjustments: Adjustments to (loss) profit before tax 411,328 45,399 375,110 11,049 UK deferred tax asset derecognition 23,225 23,225 Release of Romanian withholding tax (3,800 Tax impact of adjustments (5,916 (8,539 (1,274 (1,857 ADJUSTED PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 19,132 53,104 2,619 20,138

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE: Nine Months Ended March 31 Three Months Ended March 31 2026 2025 2026 2025 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 DILUTED (LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE (£) (7.77 0.34 (7.55 0.18 Adjustments: Share-based compensation expense 0.35 0.47 0.08 0.10 Amortisation of acquired intangible assets 0.29 0.27 0.10 0.07 Foreign currency exchange losses (gains) net 0.07 0.02 (0.02 0.08 Goodwill impairment charge 6.92 6.98 Restructuring costs 0.17 0.09 0.05 Exceptional people charges 0.01 Fair value movement of contingent consideration (0.01 (0.09 (0.01 (0.06 UK deferred tax asset derecognition 0.44 0.44 Release of Romanian withholding tax (0.06 Tax impact of adjustments (0.11 (0.15 (0.02 (0.03 Total adjustments 8.13 0.55 7.60 0.16 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (£) 0.36 0.89 0.05 0.34

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH FROM (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW Nine Months Ended March 31 Three Months Ended March 31 2026 2025 2026 2025 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 NET CASH FROM (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES 40,041 55,081 (369 18,659 Adjustments: Grant received 105 274 95 Net purchases of non-current assets (tangibles and intangibles) (13,896 (2,677 (2,832 (1,142 ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW 26,250 52,678 (3,106 17,517

SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION

SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE Nine Months Ended March 31 Three Months Ended March 31 2026 2025 2026 2025 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Direct cost of sales 12,309 19,550 3,026 4,502 Selling, general and administrative expenses 6,285 8,636 1,392 1,719 Total 18,594 28,186 4,418 6,221

DEPRECIATION AND AMORTISATION Nine Months Ended March 31 Three Months Ended March 31 2026 2025 2026 2025 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Direct cost of sales 13,240 15,571 3,958 5,158 Selling, general and administrative expenses 17,095 18,525 5,592 4,805 Total 30,335 34,096 9,550 9,963

EMPLOYEES, TOP 10 CUSTOMERS AND REVENUE SPLIT Nine Months Ended March 31 Three Months Ended March 31 2026 2025 2026 2025 Closing number of total employees (including directors) 11,225 11,365 11,225 11,365 Average operational employees 10,275 10,452 10,166 10,272 Top 10 customers % 35 36 40 39 Number of clients with £1m of revenue (rolling 12 months) 129 136 129 136 Geographic split of revenue % North America 40 38 38 37 Europe 23 24 23 22 UK 31 33 33 35 Rest of World (RoW) 6 5 6 6 Industry vertical split of revenue % Payments 20 19 23 19 Banking and Capital Markets 22 19 22 21 Insurance 9 9 9 9 TMT 16 20 16 18 Mobility 8 8 8 8 Healthcare 12 12 11 12 Other 13 13 11 13

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Contacts:

INVESTOR CONTACT:



Endava plc

Laurence Madsen, Head of Investor Relations

Investors@endava.com